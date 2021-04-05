A police officer reportedly shot and killed a person in Buena Vista Township

A police officer shot and killed an individual Monday afternoon in Buena Vista Township, according to nbcphiladelphia.com
Few details of the incident were available, including which police department the officer works for, nbcphiladelphia.com said. The shooting happened on Oak Road, which was closed during the investigation, nbcphiladelphia.com said.
Police cars could be seen at the scene.
The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office is investigating the shooting, nbcphiladelphia.com said.
Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202
