PLEASANTVILLE — One of the student athletes at the high school has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a correspondence sent Tuesday from Superintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee to the students and families in the school district.
"The student participated in sports practice on campus during the past two weeks. The other students who came in contact with this student have been notified," said Chestnut-Lee in the correspondence.
As per Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidance, the school district advised those individuals, who have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, that they should self-quarantine for 14 days from the last possible exposure prior to returning to any sports practice or school property, Chestnut-Lee said.
"Please be assured that our district is following all CDC guidelines for health and safety of our athletes, staff and all students," said Chestnut-Lee in the correspondence.
Any athletes, students, staff or their families who have questions were asked to contact the superintendent's office.
