 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A Phildelphia man has been charged in the fatal shooting death of a Pleasantville man
0 comments

A Phildelphia man has been charged in the fatal shooting death of a Pleasantville man

{{featured_button_text}}

MAYS LANDING — A 39-year-old Philadelphia man was arrested on murder and weapons charges in the May 1 fatal shooting of a Pleasantville man, according to news released Monday by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Teddy Smith was arrested at a parole office in Philadelphia on Friday afternoon, said Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner in a written statement.

This was a cooperative investigation between the Atlantic City Police Department’s major crimes unit and the Pleasantville Police Department with assistance from Philadelphia Parole and Philadelphia Police’s fugitive homicide unit, Tyner said.

“Getting the information necessary to file charges for homicide in this matter involved every aspect of cooperation from the community and interstate law enforcement agencies,” said Tyner in a statement.

“This case demonstrates that when all partners invested in having a safe community work together, justice will prevail.”

Smith is charged with the following in connection to the May 1 fatal shooting of Nathan Adcock, 25 — murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful purpose, Tyner said.

At 6:21 p.m. May 1, Pleasantville Police received a 911 call, reporting a shooting in the area of 129 N. First St., Tyner said. Shotspotter was also alerted.

Adcock was located in the area with multiple gunshot wounds, Tyner said.

Adcock was transported to the Atlanticare Medical Center City Division, where he was pronounced deceased, Tyner said.

An autopsy was completed and Adcock’s death was ruled a homicide, he said.

Teddy Smith

Smith Teddy Smith, 39, of Philadelphia, has been arrested on murder and weapons charges in the May 1 fatal shooting of a Pleasantvile man, the Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced on Nov. 9.

 ATLANTIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE / PROVIDED

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Local News

4 people shot in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting in Atlantic City in which multiple indiv…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News