A Phildelphia man has been charged in the fatal shooting death of a Pleasantville man

MAYS LANDING — A 39-year-old Philadelphia man was arrested on murder and weapons charges in the May 1 fatal shooting of a Pleasantville man, according to news released Monday by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Teddy Smith was arrested at a parole office in Philadelphia on Friday afternoon, said Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner in a written statement.

This was a cooperative investigation between the Atlantic City Police Department’s major crimes unit and the Pleasantville Police Department with assistance from Philadelphia Parole and Philadelphia Police’s fugitive homicide unit, Tyner said.

“Getting the information necessary to file charges for homicide in this matter involved every aspect of cooperation from the community and interstate law enforcement agencies,” said Tyner in a statement.

“This case demonstrates that when all partners invested in having a safe community work together, justice will prevail.”

Smith is charged with the following in connection to the May 1 fatal shooting of Nathan Adcock, 25 — murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful purpose, Tyner said.