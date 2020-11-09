A Phildelphia man has been charged in the fatal shooting death of a Pleasantville man

MAYS LANDING — A 39-year-old Philadelphia man was arrested on murder and weapons charges in the May 1 fatal shooting of a Pleasantville man, according to news released Monday by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Teddy Smith was arrested at a parole office in Philadelphia on Friday afternoon, said Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner in a written statement.
This was a cooperative investigation between the Atlantic City Police Department’s major crimes unit and the Pleasantville Police Department with assistance from Philadelphia Parole and Philadelphia Police’s fugitive homicide unit, Tyner said.
“Getting the information necessary to file charges for homicide in this matter involved every aspect of cooperation from the community and interstate law enforcement agencies,” said Tyner in a statement.
“This case demonstrates that when all partners invested in having a safe community work together, justice will prevail.”
Smith is charged with the following in connection to the May 1 fatal shooting of Nathan Adcock, 25 — murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful purpose, Tyner said.
At 6:21 p.m. May 1, Pleasantville Police received a 911 call, reporting a shooting in the area of 129 N. First St., Tyner said. Shotspotter was also alerted.
Adcock was located in the area with multiple gunshot wounds, Tyner said.
Adcock was transported to the Atlanticare Medical Center City Division, where he was pronounced deceased, Tyner said.
An autopsy was completed and Adcock’s death was ruled a homicide, he said.
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
Contact: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.