'A pandemic among the unvaccinated,' Murphy says of state's COVID-19 numbers

TRENTON — As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise across the nation, Gov. Phil Murphy echoed the sentiment of other elected and health officials during a media briefing Monday afternoon.
"This is a pandemic among the unvaccinated," Murphy said. "The protections they (vaccines) afford to the fully vaccinated, cannot be contested."
As of Monday, the state reported more than 5.2 million residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Of those who have been fully vaccinated, Murphy said there have been 5,678 cases of the virus, 144 hospitalizations and 49 deaths.
"Of the nearly 32,000 COVID-19 positive hospital admissions reported between Jan. 19 and July 12, more than 99% have been of unvaccinated individuals," Murphy said. "In that span, we’ve reported nearly 5,400 death from confirmed COVID-19 complications, more than 99% of these were unvaccinated."
Murphy emphasized that all the data leads to one conclusion.
"When you add all of this up, you conclude that vaccines work," Murphy said. "Vaccines turn COVID-19 into a preventable disease."
In the last week, 48 states saw an increased rate of new cases by at least 10%, compared to the previous week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
In 34 of those states, the rate of new cases increased by more than 50%.
Last week, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said 97% of COVID-19 hospitalizations have been among unvaccinated people.
Judy Persichilli, the state's health commissioner, said more young people need to get vaccinated in order for the number of increased hospitalizations in New Jersey to go down.
"In the age group of 18 to 29, 62% have at least one dose, we need that to be higher," Persichilli said. "And among those ages 12 to 17, only 44% have at least one dose again we also need that to be higher."
As of Monday, the state's hospitals had 419 COVID-19 positive cases, which increased 26% from two weeks ago, Persichilli said.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Monday the recommendation for vaccinated people to wear masks is “under active consideration” by the government’s leading public health officials.
When asked if New Jersey would follow guidance from the CDC to reinstate a mask mandate for vaccinated people, Murphy said it would be considered but not guaranteed.
"Obviously the CDC matters a lot to us, we largely look to the CDC for guidance ... we always take that into consideration," Murphy said. "I also think you have to take into account the reality of what state looks like. A national recommendation might not be consistent with facts on the ground."
Persichilli said masks, at this point, are an "individual responsibility."
"You know who you're with and if you're around a lot of unvaccinated people, just try to protect yourself," Persichilli said.
As of Monday, the state reported 756 new cases of COVID-19 with three new deaths. Over the last week, there have been 37 deaths due to the virus.
"From what we're seeing in terms of the effectiveness of the vaccines, the majority of the recent deaths were preventable," Murphy said.
