'A pandemic among the unvaccinated,' Murphy says of state's COVID-19 numbers

In 34 of those states, the rate of new cases increased by more than 50%.

Last week, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said 97% of COVID-19 hospitalizations have been among unvaccinated people.

Judy Persichilli, the state's health commissioner, said more young people need to get vaccinated in order for the number of increased hospitalizations in New Jersey to go down.

"In the age group of 18 to 29, 62% have at least one dose, we need that to be higher," Persichilli said. "And among those ages 12 to 17, only 44% have at least one dose again we also need that to be higher."

As of Monday, the state's hospitals had 419 COVID-19 positive cases, which increased 26% from two weeks ago, Persichilli said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Monday the recommendation for vaccinated people to wear masks is “under active consideration” by the government’s leading public health officials.

When asked if New Jersey would follow guidance from the CDC to reinstate a mask mandate for vaccinated people, Murphy said it would be considered but not guaranteed.