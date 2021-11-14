A pair of local developers want to return Atlantic City's Madison Hotel to past glory

ATLANTIC CITY — A young Galloway Township motel owner and a Philadelphia developer hope to renovate a 1929 hotel that’s on the National Register of Historic Places but has fallen on hard times.
The Madison Hotel became a chaotic place for housing the homeless during the pandemic and had to be closed for a while.
But its bones are still good, says Mike Scanlon, 30, of Galloway.
He and Philadelphia developer David Mermelstein, 70, are in the process of purchasing it and believe they can create a 3.5-star to 4-star hotel there. Mermelstein also owns a home in Margate, and has been visiting the shore all his life, he said.
The hotel is in an Opportunity Zone, so there are substantial tax credits for renovating a building here, said Mermelstein.
The Madison had its last renovation in the early 2000s, when the Sands Hotel Casino put about $7 million into a makeover and transformed it from 250 rooms to 124 suites.
Back then, its bar was frequented by casino workers from nearby properties, like the Claridge, which had been built just one year later in 1930, said Robert Salvato of Grace Properties in Absecon, which is handling the sale.
The extra rooms enabled the Sands to increase its room count enough to expand its gaming floor, Salvato said.
The hotel is now owned by Ratan Hotels — a hotel group that was sued by the state for price gouging after Hurricane Sandy in North Jersey.
A recent visitor saw one man lay sprawled in a chair in the lobby, seemingly unconscious, with no other customers around.
The Madison was closed from March through May for code violations after drug arrests and violent incidents, including homicide, there. It was one of just two Atlantic City hotels to accept homeless clients during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the social services system was overrun with requests for emergency housing for a time.
Located on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the beach block, it’s within a couple of blocks of the Orange Loop area where bars, restaurants and boutique hotels are being built.
In the past week, Scanlon and Mermelstein toured the facility with Darryl Davis, from Wyndham Hotels, who was there to take photos and report back to corporate headquarters about the property’s potential to join the chain.
“The things that need to be done are not impossible,” Davis said.
He could not comment further, he said.
Outside, workers were painting the trim on the red brick exterior black, returning it to its original color based on old photos, Scanlon said.
“We didn’t want to paint in the dead of winter,” Scanlon said, so they decided to start some of the exterior work before closing on the sale. He expects that to happen within six weeks.
“We hope to be open by Memorial Day,” Scanlon said.
The Madison was one of three hotels built together in the early 20th century. The others were the Adams and the Jefferson, and they are long gone, according to Salvato.
“The building is incredible, an Atlantic City diamond in the rough. It has nowhere to go but up,” Mermelstein said. “I’m 70, and I’m excited. I’m not the only one.”
Scanlon said COVID has caused more people to want to be in smaller facilities.
“People want more space and to be somewhat away from big crowds,” Scanlon said. “In casinos, you can see 4,000 to 5,000 people before you get to your room.”
And the Madison has high ceilings, huge windows and 100-year-old crown molding. Some rooms have fabulous views, but others look out onto a decrepit and disused parking garage next door, owned by a different company.
Still, the design touches are only found in older buildings.
“There are certain things you cannot recreate,” Scanlon said.
The second floor, which like the 14th has extra high ceilings of 12 feet and more, will be the wedding floor, Scanlon said, with a ballroom.
The other floors have 9-foot ceilings, he said.
The second floor was used for Sands executive offices, which are still there.
“The bones are here. It just needs common sense, design and rebranding,” Scanlon said.
