A pair of local developers want to return Atlantic City's Madison Hotel to past glory

“We didn’t want to paint in the dead of winter,” Scanlon said, so they decided to start some of the exterior work before closing on the sale. He expects that to happen within six weeks.

“We hope to be open by Memorial Day,” Scanlon said.

The Madison was one of three hotels built together in the early 20th century. The others were the Adams and the Jefferson, and they are long gone, according to Salvato.

“The building is incredible, an Atlantic City diamond in the rough. It has nowhere to go but up,” Mermelstein said. “I’m 70, and I’m excited. I’m not the only one.”

Scanlon said COVID has caused more people to want to be in smaller facilities.

“People want more space and to be somewhat away from big crowds,” Scanlon said. “In casinos, you can see 4,000 to 5,000 people before you get to your room.”

And the Madison has high ceilings, huge windows and 100-year-old crown molding. Some rooms have fabulous views, but others look out onto a decrepit and disused parking garage next door, owned by a different company.

Still, the design touches are only found in older buildings.