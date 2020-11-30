A Masonic Lodge closes in Mays Landing, but masonry is not dead in South Jersey

It is widely accepted that the Masonic Fraternity arose from the stone masons’ guilds during the Middle Ages. The first Masonic lodges started showing up in the American colonies in the early 18th century. Thirteen of the 39 signatures on the U.S. Constitution belonged to Masons.

Without being a religion, Freemasonry has a code where charity, morality and obedience to the law of the land is emphasized.

Masons are men, and all applicants must believe in the existence of a Supreme Being.

Flores joined 15 years ago and was a past master of the lodge in 2010.

“My reason for joining was it gives me a great sense of self worth to help my community,” said Flores, who added a community breakfast used to be held at the lodge every Sunday. “One of our most prominent statements is to take good men and make them better. As a whole, the fraternity has made me a better person. I am very sad to see this lodge closing. It’s 150 years old.”

Unity Lodge has been known for its fundraisers for the community, Flores said. During Flores’ time as a member, his lodge donated hearing aids for the deaf.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At least eight years ago, Flores said he started to wonder whether Unity Lodge would be able to continue into the future.