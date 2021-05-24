 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A lunar eclipse is coming with Wednesday's full moon, and it's a supermoon, too
0 comments
top story

A lunar eclipse is coming with Wednesday's full moon, and it's a supermoon, too

{{featured_button_text}}
Blood moon total eclipse

Sunday night’s “supermoon” turns into a “blood moon” during a total lunar eclipse as seen in Ocean City, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (For The Press / VERNON OGRODNEK)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

Get up a little earlier Wednesday or burn the midnight oil a little later, a lunar eclipse will occur with the full Flower Moon and it will be a supermoon, too. 

Cloud Cover

Cloud Cover for 8 a.m. Wednesday, near the time of the partial lunar eclipse. 

The lunar eclipse will occur at moonset Wednesday, which will be around 5:39 a.m. in the west-southwestern horizon for the region. Sky cover should be partly cloudy, giving at least the opportunity to see it. 

South Jersey will miss out on totality, which would turn the moon reddish-brown as Earth's rocky satellite passes directly through our planet's shadow (lunar eclipses during full moons are known as the Blood Moon). Rather, the region will see a partial lunar eclipse, where the sun, moon and earth and not perfectly aligned. 

Total Lunar Eclipse

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Therefore, if you look out, you'll only notice the moon shaded by the Earth, rather than any dramatic colors. Those roughly from Texas to Montana on west in the United States will be the ones who can see the dusty colors on the moon. 

Total Lunar Eclipse

Wednesday's full moon, known as the Flower Moon, will be 99% full Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Then when the moon rises around 8:50 p.m. in the eastern sky Wednesday night, it will be 100% full for the night, according to TimeAndDate.com

Even though South Jersey won't get the full colors of the total lunar eclipse, it will still be a spectacle to see. The moon will be a supermoon, characterized by a taking a slightly bigger and brighter position in the sky. Supermoons happen when the full moon occurs at a distance closer than 224,000 miles from the Earth, according to the Farmers' Almanac

This is the second month in a row with a supermoon. The Pink Moon was also bigger and brighter in the sky. 

Another lunar eclipse will occur with the full Beaver Moon on Nov. 19. However, just like Wednesday, it will also be a partial lunar eclipse and South Jersey will miss out on the reddish-brown tint.

One notable celestial event the region will be able to get in on will be with the partial solar eclipse on June 10. Roughly 70% of the sun will be blocked out by the moon, happening just after sunrise

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Infrastructure ball is in Republicans' court

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News