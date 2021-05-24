A lunar eclipse is coming with Wednesday's full moon, and it's a supermoon, too

Get up a little earlier Wednesday or burn the midnight oil a little later, a lunar eclipse will occur with the full Flower Moon and it will be a supermoon, too.
The lunar eclipse will occur at moonset Wednesday, which will be around 5:39 a.m. in the west-southwestern horizon for the region. Sky cover should be partly cloudy, giving at least the opportunity to see it.
South Jersey will miss out on totality, which would turn the moon reddish-brown as Earth's rocky satellite passes directly through our planet's shadow (lunar eclipses during full moons are known as the Blood Moon). Rather, the region will see a partial lunar eclipse, where the sun, moon and earth and not perfectly aligned.
Therefore, if you look out, you'll only notice the moon shaded by the Earth, rather than any dramatic colors. Those roughly from Texas to Montana on west in the United States will be the ones who can see the dusty colors on the moon.
Wednesday's full moon, known as the Flower Moon, will be 99% full Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Then when the moon rises around 8:50 p.m. in the eastern sky Wednesday night, it will be 100% full for the night, according to TimeAndDate.com.
Even though South Jersey won't get the full colors of the total lunar eclipse, it will still be a spectacle to see. The moon will be a supermoon, characterized by a taking a slightly bigger and brighter position in the sky. Supermoons happen when the full moon occurs at a distance closer than 224,000 miles from the Earth, according to the Farmers' Almanac.
This is the second month in a row with a supermoon. The Pink Moon was also bigger and brighter in the sky.
Another lunar eclipse will occur with the full Beaver Moon on Nov. 19. However, just like Wednesday, it will also be a partial lunar eclipse and South Jersey will miss out on the reddish-brown tint.
One notable celestial event the region will be able to get in on will be with the partial solar eclipse on June 10. Roughly 70% of the sun will be blocked out by the moon, happening just after sunrise.
A supermoon, lunar eclipse all to come with full moon Wednesday
May 26 at 7:14 a.m.
Flowers come into full bloom and corn is ready to plant. Also called the Corn Planting Moon and the Milk Moon.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
June 24 at 2:40 p.m.
Strawberry-picking season reaches its peak during this time. This is one of the few names that was universal to all Algonquin tribes.
July 23 at 10:37 p.m.
Buck deer start growing velvety hair-covered antlers in July. Frequent thunderstorms in the New England area also resulted in the name Thunder Moon. Some tribes also used Hay Moon.
August 22 and 8:02 a.m.
The sturgeon, a large fish common to the Great Lakes and other nearby bodies of water, is most easily caught during this month. The reddish appearance of the moon through the frequent sultry hazes of August also prompted a few tribes to dub it the Red Moon. Other names included the Green Corn Moon and the Grain Moon.
September 20 at 8:02 a.m.
Many of the Native American tribes' staple foods, such as corn, pumpkins, squash, beans, and rice, are ready for gathering at this time. The strong light of the Harvest Moon allowed European farmers to work late into the night to harvest their crops. The Harvest Moon does not always occur in September. Traditionally, the name goes to the full moon closest to the autumn equinox, which falls during October once or twice a decade.
October 20 at 10:57 a.m.
After the fields have been reaped, the leaves begin to fall and the deer are fat and ready for eating. Hunters can ride easily over the fields' stubble, and the fox and other animals are more easily spotted. Some years the Harvest Moon falls in October instead of September.
November 19 at 3:57 a.m.
At this time of year, the beavers are busy preparing for winter. The beavers set traps to secure a storage of warm fur before the swamps freeze over.
December 18 at 11:35 p.m.
Winter takes a firm hold and temperatures plummet at this time. Sometimes this moon is also called the Long Night Moon as the winter nights lengthen and the moon spends more time above the horizon opposite a low sun. The full moon name often used by Christian settlers is the "Moon before Yule."
January 28 at 2:16 p.m.
In January, snow gathers deep in the woods and the howling of wolves can be heard echoing in the cold still air. Some tribes called this moon the Snow Moon, but most often it was used for the next month.
February 27 at 3:17 a.m.
Snow piles even higher in February, giving this moon its most common name. Among tribes that used this name for the January moon, the February moon was called the Hunger Moon due to the challenging hunting conditions.
March 28 at 2:48 p.m.
Snow slowly begins to melt, the ground softens, and earthworms show their heads again and their castings or fecal matter can be found. Christian settlers also called this the Lenten Moon and considered it the last moon of winter.
April 26 at 11:32 p.m.
Flowers begin to appear, including the widespread grass pink orchids or wild ground phlox. Other variations indicate more signs of full spring, such as Sprouting Grass Moon, Egg Moon, and Fish Moon (common among coastal tribes).
South Jersey star gazers will be treated to a mainly clear sky Monday evening. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 40s during the night.
