A lunar eclipse is coming with Wednesday's full moon, and it's a supermoon, too

Get up a little earlier Wednesday or burn the midnight oil a little later, a lunar eclipse will occur with the full Flower Moon and it will be a supermoon, too.

The lunar eclipse will occur at moonset Wednesday, which will be around 5:39 a.m. in the west-southwestern horizon for the region. Sky cover should be partly cloudy, giving at least the opportunity to see it.

South Jersey will miss out on totality, which would turn the moon reddish-brown as Earth's rocky satellite passes directly through our planet's shadow (lunar eclipses during full moons are known as the Blood Moon). Rather, the region will see a partial lunar eclipse, where the sun, moon and earth and not perfectly aligned.

Therefore, if you look out, you'll only notice the moon shaded by the Earth, rather than any dramatic colors. Those roughly from Texas to Montana on west in the United States will be the ones who can see the dusty colors on the moon.

Wednesday's full moon, known as the Flower Moon, will be 99% full Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Then when the moon rises around 8:50 p.m. in the eastern sky Wednesday night, it will be 100% full for the night, according to TimeAndDate.com.