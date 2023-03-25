OCEAN CITY — Hundreds of people Saturday morning and afternoon thumbed through comics, eyed their favorite collectibles and even learned how to wield a lightsaber on the first day of OC Con at the Music Pier.

The convention, in its seventh year, is sponsored by the Ocean City Free Public Library and the city. Saturday was the first day of the two-day event, which continues 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Costumed collectors blended into a family-friendly crowd, a mixture of the enthusiastic and the casual. With a free-to-attend model, that was exactly the type of crowd the event hoped to attract.

"We don't see ourselves as a hardcore con," said Mike Allegretto, 51, who is the aide to the mayor in Ocean City and was running Saturday's event. "We're geared more toward younger kids, we try to form some activities that the kids would enjoy and bring their parents out and make it a family event and not a hardcore collector event."

And there were a ton of kids, some dressed as their favorite heroes or characters, and others who wanted to take in the atmosphere. An obstacle course was set up in the covered area outside the pier — a DeLorean from "Back to the Future" also greeted fans as they came in — and the Saber Guild Zeffo Temple nonprofit and stage choreography group held lightsaber training on the stage. There were face painters as well.

"This is actually one of our favorite cons. It's a fairly smaller con, so we can interact with people more," said Joseph Clukies, 36, of New Brunswick, Middlesex County, who led the lightsaber training.

The OC Pops entertained the crowd for about 45 minutes, playing some of composer John Williams' most iconic scores from "Harry Potter," "Star Wars," "Superman" and "E.T."

Crystal Rodriguez, of Mays Landing, brought her children, Sabi, 8, and Zander, 6, to the con dressed as some of their favorite heroes — Crystal as Superwoman, Sabi as Harley Quinn and Zander as the Incredible Hulk. Both kids got up on stage in the afternoon for the lightsaber training.

"Any excuse to get dressed up is something fun for us to do," Rodriguez said. "We're here to see what's for sale and whatever we find that's interesting and had to take some photo ops."

Adults got dressed up, too.

Kevin DiPlacido, 53, of Buena, and his girlfriend, who goes by her cosplay name Dawnchu, of Pleasantville, were representing the Philadelphia Avengers charity group and were two of the special guests for the weekend. DiPlacido was dressed as DC Comics villain Deathstroke, and Dawnchu was in an Invader Zim costume. They helped kick off the day with an anime mad-libs panel with the kids.

The 501st Legion, a Star Wars-themed costume organization, had a stormtrooper, a TIE fighter pilot and Kylo Ren walking around taking photos and interacting with guests. Mick Klevinsky, 30, of Ocean City, was dressed as Conrad, a mascot for the convention.

"I like to look at the old comic books; some old trading cards are always fun to look at," said Klevinsky, who works for the city and collects Magic: The Gathering.

Monique Rosario, of Somers Point, was there with her granddaughter, Jesenia Reigle, 8, of Egg Harbor Township, and the rest of their family. Rosario was thumbing through comic books, hoping to find something she liked from Star Wars as well as Superman for her husband.

Reigle was hoping to find something from Pokemon as well as Sonic the Hedgehog comics to add to her collection.

"This is the first time I've been here," Rosario said. "I love it. It's very intimate, nice and a lot of nice selections and stuff like that."

A little bit down from the table Rosario and Reigle were looking through was John Tudor, 72, of Mays Landing, who was selling an assortment of high-end comic books that were slabbed in protective cases, as well as a few boxes people were poring through in hopes of finding that hidden gem for their collection.

Tudor said comics like Spider-Man and X-Men are always hot higher-end items, and other popular heroes like Thor are sought after in the $1 boxes. Tudor said someone unearthed some old Archie comics for their collection.

He credits the COVID-19 pandemic for getting people back into the hobby. Even though it's leveled back out over the past couple years, the hardcore collectors are still really into the hobby, he said.

"This is the second year I've done this show, and I love it. It's gotten a great response, people are great and we have fun," Tudor said.

GALLERY: OC Con 2023