'A lot of action already' on bids to implode Trump Plaza, Atlantic City mayor says

ATLANTIC CITY — One lucky person, or group, is going to be part of history when the former Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino is imploded next year and the bidding war is already underway.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced Thursday the launch of a live online auction to solicit bids on the right to push the button to demolish the vacant Boardwalk casino building. Proceeds of the auction will go to the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City.

On Thursday morning, the mayor said "there's a lot of action, already." As of Thursday afternoon, the highest bid was $7,250.

"Personally, I'm a pretty ambitious guy. I want to raise at least $1 million dollars," said Small, who both attended the club as a youth and worked there early in his career.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The demolition of the last remaining symbol of President Donald Trump's former Atlantic City casino empire was originally scheduled for Jan. 29. Due to safety concerns, Small said the implosion would now take place in February, but did not disclose a date or time.