'A lot of action already' on bids to implode Trump Plaza, Atlantic City mayor says

ATLANTIC CITY — One lucky person, or group, is going to be part of history when the former Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino is imploded next year and the bidding war is already underway.
Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced Thursday the launch of a live online auction to solicit bids on the right to push the button to demolish the vacant Boardwalk casino building. Proceeds of the auction will go to the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City.
On Thursday morning, the mayor said "there's a lot of action, already." As of Thursday afternoon, the highest bid was $7,250.
"Personally, I'm a pretty ambitious guy. I want to raise at least $1 million dollars," said Small, who both attended the club as a youth and worked there early in his career.
The demolition of the last remaining symbol of President Donald Trump's former Atlantic City casino empire was originally scheduled for Jan. 29. Due to safety concerns, Small said the implosion would now take place in February, but did not disclose a date or time.
Stephanie Koch, CEO of the Boys and Club of Atlantic City, said the auction proceeds will help fund a program that has expanded dramatically since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The club now manages three facilities in the city, providing education and vocational training, meals, transportation and cultural enrichment to hundreds of city youth.
"No longer is the Boys and Girls Club a simple after school program," she said. "The proceeds from this benefit allow us to expand and sustain our services across our great city."
The Trump Plaza opened in 1984 and closed in 2014. Billionaire investor Carl Icahn acquired the building in 2016 when he purchased the debt of the thrice-bankrupt Trump Entertainment Resorts.
Following a storm in the spring where pieces of the building's façade flew off and crashed below on the streets and Boardwalk, the city declared the Plaza a safety hazard. The city later filed a complaint with the courts to force Icahn to either remediate or tear down the building, but the savvy investor's team said the demolition process was already underway.
The Sands casino was imploded in October 2007 to clear room for a new resort property. The project fell apart and the lot remains vacant.
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino
