It was not a year of small moments: President Donald J. Trump held a rally in Wildwood. We experienced a global pandemic; quarantines and business closings; life-threatening storms. We fought for social justice. We exercised our right to elect our leaders. Amid all the challenges of a very difficult year, South Jersey stayed strong, celebrating graduations and birthdays, helping neighbors, applauding frontline and essential workers — attempting in many small ways to feel normal in these strange times.
A look back at 2020 in South Jersey
