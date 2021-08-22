A little bit of rain, whole lot of country greet Barefoot fans in Wildwood this weekend

"There was a little bit for everybody. You look around in there and there's kids and there's adults," Serenceses said. "It was all age groups, and you see no problems."

Damon Ippolito and Zach Martis, both 20 and from Union County, made the drive down Saturday night to catch Underwood and attend the festival all day Sunday.

"She was good. It was really cool with the rain coming down. Everyone was enjoying it," Ippolito said. It rained for most of Underwood's set Saturday.

They met up with friends Stephanie DeAngelis, 25, of Brooklyn, New York, Jared Van Oostendorp, 21, of Union County, and Damon's older brother Andrew Ippolito, 24. They all stayed in the city this weekend.

"I was pretty excited to be here. I wanted to see everybody. They're all big names on the list," Andrew Ippolito said.

Van Oostendorp has never been to shows on the beach before. He said he hopes something like this returns to Wildwood next year.

"With the layout, it seems crowded once you're in there, but it's not really crowded until the acts come on, so there's a lot of space to walk around and check out all the venders and drinks and such," Van Oostendorp said.