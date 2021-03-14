A Jersey guy brought his cheesesteak truck to Philly to help another guy's mom see the pyramids

Neighbors, who put up with a few hours of congestion, even ceded two precious parking spaces for the black-and-white Tony Boloney's truck. Gloria Walker watched from the porch, keeping her social distance, holding court with relatives and former coworkers from Aria Hospital, where she had been a dietitian. Her other children, Jessica and Denny, sold shirts and helped keep order.

Vitale said his mother, who is 56, wants her family to join her on the trip, which they hope to take after school lets out.

"He's a beautiful soul," said family friend Robert Morales of Vitale, while eating a chicken cheesesteak that Vitale's wife, Hailey, had prepared for him, with help from family friends Nate and Evelyn DeSantana. Among the attendees were Tim Patterson, who went to Freehold High School with Hauke, and Ethan Mawhinney, who went to Cairn University with Vitale. Most people ordered one or two sandwiches. Family friend Wadiya Ford toted four boxes to her car.

The event, which went from idea to reality in only four days, had gone viral on social media, with Vitale sending frequent updates. One post let slip that he and Hailey are expecting their first child.