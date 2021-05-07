A hotter, wetter and snowier South Jersey? That's what NOAA's 10 year update says

At A.C. International Airport, every month has seen an increase in temperatures. The largest increase was seen in December, with a 1.7 degree jump compared to the recent normals. Increases over a degree were seen during September and October in conjunction with some of the warmest ocean temperatures, which influences the climate. Compared to the 20th century average, 1901 to 2000, temperatures have risen over 2 degrees, which is true for the entire state as well as the I-95 corridor megapolis from Washington D.C. to Boston.

The new normals also reveal a wetter climate for the region as well. Total precipitation for the year at A.C. International increased 4.21 inches to the current normal of 45.96 inches. According to NOAA, southeastern New Jersey has seen a precipitation increase of roughly 10% between the new and old 30-year normal, the highest in the state and among the largest nationwide.

The increase in precipitation has been noted for decades and is attributed to a warmer climate, which can hold more moisture. In the new 1991 to 2020 climate period, there is a 33% likelihood of precipitation on any given day, as opposed to 31.6% for the 1981 to 2010 average. The heaviest precipitation events have been more extreme, too.