A hotter, wetter and snowier South Jersey? That's what NOAA's 10 year update says

More air conditioning, less heat, more time with the umbrella and more snow to dig out. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) updated climate averages at weather stations all across the country, painting substantial changes in the climate of southeastern New Jersey.
The current normals data, the 30 year average of temperatures, precipitation, rainfall and snowfall, among other factors is now 1991 to 2020, as opposed to the 1981 to 2010 period that meteorologists and decisions makers have been using for the decade prior. For the region, temperatures warmed for the fifth update in a row, precipitation increased and the amount of snow did, too.
Southeastern New Jersey fell in line with most of the United States, a warmer climate. Only the North Central portion of the United States - the Dakotas and Montana - saw a decrease in their average temperatures with the new updates. The changes have far reaching societal and business impacts.
"They (the new climate normals) are used for the regulation of power companies, energy load forecasting, crop selection and planting times, construction planning, building design, and many other disciplines, industries, and sectors," said Mike Palecki, the project manager for NOAA's change to the 1991 to 2020 climate normals.
The new average show a roughly 0.6 degree increase in temperatures at Atlantic City International Airport compared to the 1981 to 2010 average, according to the the High Plains Regional Climate Center and NOAA. Most of that came with average high temperatures, which saw a 1.2 degrees jump. Low temperatures saw a 0.2 degree increase. Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City and Millville both had a 0.8 degree jump.
At A.C. International Airport, every month has seen an increase in temperatures. The largest increase was seen in December, with a 1.7 degree jump compared to the recent normals. Increases over a degree were seen during September and October in conjunction with some of the warmest ocean temperatures, which influences the climate. Compared to the 20th century average, 1901 to 2000, temperatures have risen over 2 degrees, which is true for the entire state as well as the I-95 corridor megapolis from Washington D.C. to Boston.
The new normals also reveal a wetter climate for the region as well. Total precipitation for the year at A.C. International increased 4.21 inches to the current normal of 45.96 inches. According to NOAA, southeastern New Jersey has seen a precipitation increase of roughly 10% between the new and old 30-year normal, the highest in the state and among the largest nationwide.
The increase in precipitation has been noted for decades and is attributed to a warmer climate, which can hold more moisture. In the new 1991 to 2020 climate period, there is a 33% likelihood of precipitation on any given day, as opposed to 31.6% for the 1981 to 2010 average. The heaviest precipitation events have been more extreme, too.
While a warming world and more snow do not seem to go together, that is indeed the case. A.C. Airport's new climate normal for snow is 17.4 increases. The previous was 16.5 inches. March doubled it's normal snowfall was 1.1 to 2.2 inches.
Ocean temperatures are rising, providing more energy to coastal storms. That can also translate to heavier snow in an individual storm when it is still cold enough, Sean Sublette, a Meteorologist for Climate Central in Princeton, said.
The new normal now includes the second (15.6 inches), fifth (9.6 inches) and ninth (7.4 inches) largest one day snowfalls on record for March, with records going back to 1945. On the other hand, November average snow decreased slightly, from 0.2 inches to 0.1 inches.
As a result of warming temperatures, parts of Ocean, Monmouth, Middlesex, Union, Essex and Hudson counties had to change their climate classification zone. Formerly, these areas were in the "continental hot summer", Dfa, climate. Now, they are in the "humid subtropical" climate, joining South Jersey.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.