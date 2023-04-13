GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Grasshopper Farms NJ, LLC has the next 180 days to convince the Township Committee to change its designation from conditional redeveloper to redeveloper of a proposed indoor cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facility at a farm on South Cologne Avenue.

The five-member Township Committee voted unanimously during its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday to approve a resolution that appointed Grasshopper Farms NJ, LLC as a conditional redeveloper and authorized the execution of a memorandum of understanding.

"This is the first step of a lengthy process," Mayor Anthony J. Coppola Jr. said.

Township Committee members Tom Bassford and RJ Amato III did not attend Tuesday's meeting.

Grasshopper Farms was originally interested in outdoor cannabis cultivation and manufacturing, but the company withdrew its application after receiving feedback from the Township Committee that it would not approve outdoor marijuana growing.

The conditional redeveloper designation and memorandum of agreement allows Grasshopper Farms to set up an escrow account to pay for meetings and negotiations with the Township professionals to iron out a redevelopment agreement. Besides the township, Grasshopper also has to deal with the state Pinelands Commission when it comes to its proposed marijuana project.

In July, Grasshopper Farms received approval of their conditional license application as a Class 1 cannabis cultivator and a Class 2 cannabis manufacturer from the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission.

During the last regular Township Committee meeting on March 28, the members adopted a resolution authorizing local support for Grasshopper's cannabis cultivator and cannabis manufacturer license applications.

In other township news, council:

• Authorized the award of a bid to Arawak Paving Company for this year's road program in the amount of $1,064,700 to streets that include: New Leaf Court from Jimmie Leeds Road to end; Genista Avenue from White Horse Pike to Polk Avenue; Frankfurt Avenue from White Horse Pike to Geneva Avenue; and Cheltenham Avenue from White Horse Pike to Blenheim Avenue.

• Held and approved the first reading of an ordinance to accept a lot of vacant land from Cenon Jacob that is located on Avenue C and is assessed at $13,800. A second reading and a public hearing will be held at a later date prior to possible acceptance.

• Approved the authorization to exceed the municipal budget appropriation limits and establish a CAP bank after a second reading and a public hearing. The final appropriations of the township shall increase by 3.5%, amounting to $790,786 for the current budget year. The municipal budget has not yet been adopted for this year.

• Authorized the award of a bid to Arawak Paving Company for the resurfacing of Chris Gaupp Drive in the amount of $344,900. Three bids were received for this project. The director of public works and the township engineer recommended the award.