A Galloway couple dines at the same café every day. The café decided to surprise them for their 70th anniversary.

Charlie asked his friend to introduce him, and the rest is history.

But Ann wasn’t very talkative in school due to a stutter she had.

“I did not have any friends, hardly any,” she said. “I was a loner. But Charlie was so outgoing. He was my savior. He is the reason, the way I am today.”

After they met, Charlie called Ann and asked her out to lunch.

He picked her up at her job in Atlantic City and drove to the White House Sub Shop, with which Ann was impressed.

“We get down there, he opens his door, starts to get out and said, ‘What would you like for lunch?’” Ann said.

She wanted a half of an Italian sub and a Coke.

“And with that, he gets up and goes in, and I’m still sitting there,” she said. “He comes back with takeout, hands me the Coke, puts the bag in the back, goes down Mississippi Avenue down to the bay and we sat there at the end of that street.”

“Waterfront dining,” Charlie interjected with a laugh.