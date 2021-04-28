A Galloway couple dines at the same café every day. The café decided to surprise them for their 70th anniversary.

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Ann and Charlie Heuer, both 89 and from the township, eat at the Cracked Egg Café on Route 9 every morning for breakfast — except on Thursdays when Ann gets her hair done — with a small group of friends.
Some of their friends they’ve known a long time. Others they’ve met just from coming to the café every day.
“And now they created a breakfast club,” said Melanie Ruggles, the café’s owner.
On Wednesday, the group of friends came for breakfast as usual, but the Heuers were met with balloons and a cake from Ruggles to mark the couple's 70th wedding anniversary.
To make their day special, Ruggles decorated the corner of the restaurant where they typically sit. A “Happy Anniversary” banner was strung up on the window behind the table, and a pair of silver balloons, a seven and a zero, floated in the air. A chocolate cake with buttercream icing read “Happy 70th Anniversary” in yellow frosting.
“It's such a milestone, of course,” Ruggles said. “But they are like family. We just share a lot of things that we have in common, like they love to travel, and me and my husband travel.”
She adores the love and respect the Heuers have for each other.
“And they can joke with each other,” she added. “Ann always told me that you never go to bed angry and you always wake up and say, ‘I love you.’”
When Ann walked in the door of the restaurant and saw the balloons, her jaw dropped. She then embraced Ruggles in a long hug, overwhelmed by the generosity of it all.
The two married on April 28, 1951, at a Methodist church in Pleasantville.
“It was a very small wedding,” Ann said. “We were kids. We didn’t have any money.”
Charlie was 10 minutes late.
“We were out fishing, and the fish just started to bite,” Charlie said.
For their honeymoon, they stayed at the former Taft Hotel in New York City. The hotel is now called The Michaelangelo.
“It was a big, fine hotel,” Ann said. “It was beautiful.”
Ann still has the receipt from their stay.
It cost $9 a night, plus 45 cents tax.
It was a different time. Intimacy was never talked about. Ann went into her marriage almost thinking storks brought babies.
“I had told her it was sea gulls,” Charlie joked.
The couple attended Atlantic City High School and had mutual friends but didn’t know each other.
“I was at the (friend’s) house working on some cars, and she was in the other room,” Charlie said.
Charlie asked his friend to introduce him, and the rest is history.
But Ann wasn’t very talkative in school due to a stutter she had.
“I did not have any friends, hardly any,” she said. “I was a loner. But Charlie was so outgoing. He was my savior. He is the reason, the way I am today.”
After they met, Charlie called Ann and asked her out to lunch.
He picked her up at her job in Atlantic City and drove to the White House Sub Shop, with which Ann was impressed.
“We get down there, he opens his door, starts to get out and said, ‘What would you like for lunch?’” Ann said.
She wanted a half of an Italian sub and a Coke.
“And with that, he gets up and goes in, and I’m still sitting there,” she said. “He comes back with takeout, hands me the Coke, puts the bag in the back, goes down Mississippi Avenue down to the bay and we sat there at the end of that street.”
“Waterfront dining,” Charlie interjected with a laugh.
Ann worked as a tech editor at the Federal Aviation Administration in Egg Harbor Township for 42 years. Charlie was a boat captain and also built boats. The two have one daughter, a man they call an adopted son, three granddaughters and seven great grandchildren.
Last spring, when restaurants were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the breakfast club stayed home. Once outdoor dining was allowed in June, the group of friends would have breakfast outside on the café patio.
If not for the pandemic, the couple would have traveled to Hawaii, a place they visit often. Next year, they’re hopeful they can make the trip.
Charlie keeps a photo of a young Ann in his phone. He showed the photo off at breakfast.
He said the secret to a long marriage is to not let issues fester.
“If you’ve got a problem, get rid of it,” he said. “Settle it.”
He added that Ann is a good wife, mother and friend.
“That’s all you could really ask,” he said.
