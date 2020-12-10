A freezing fog advisory is out for South Jersey, what is that?

Give yourself time extra time driving and be careful for ice on bridges, an uncommon freezing fog advisory will be out for parts of South Jersey Thursday night into Friday.
The advisory, in effect for all of Cumberland County, as well as mainland Atlantic and Ocean counties will be in effect from 10 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday in The Press' coverage area.
Freezing fog is unusual in South Jersey. The last freezing fog advisory was on February 4, 2019. While it hasn't been issued in a while, the threat associated with freezing fog remain the same as the fog the region is used to, low visibility.
However, add that temperatures will be below 32 degrees for parts of the mainland and new problems arise.
Support Local Journalism
This fog is dangerous because it can instantly freeze on exposed surfaces that are below freezing. Stairs, rails, tree branches, vehicles and roads can all have a layer of ice on them, providing risk to life and property. Black ice is especially common in these scenarios, provided additional concern to those outside. Flying can be dangerous as well without anti-icing equipment.
FAVE-5: Here's Joe Martucci's most memorable work from 2020
Highs and lows.
For me, that usually means temperatures. For most of us in South Jersey, lows mean the struggles of dealing with Tropical Storm Isaias, a derecho, and multiple days where winds howled over 70 mph. Of course, I didn't even get into COVID-19.
The highs came in the form of the record warmth in November, where we flocked to the beach, in November. It also meant one of the most vibrant fall foliage seasons we've ever seen and, for some, a record snowless winter.
As the page turns to 2021, let's look back at how you shaped my year at The Press. Here are five pieces that I thought were most memorable from 2020.
Fresh air and time outside is just what the doctor ordered during the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, I took the forecast for t…
I'm always proud to spotlight communities that take the threat of coastal flooding serious. Avalon becoming just the second town in New Jersey…
South Jersey and the National Weather Service have been going hand in hand since the birth of Atlantic City. When Jim Eberwine, retired Nation…
Bringing the community together. Over 9,000 of you watched as emergency management coordinators in Absecon, Margate and Ventnor discussed how …
Community journalism at its finest. After a few of you reached out to me on social media and e-mail about browns leaves after Tropical Storm I…
Highs and lows. For me, that usually means temperatures. For most of us in South Jersey, lows mean the struggles of dealing with Tropical Stor…
Freezing fog is water droplets that remain in liquid form, despite being below the freezing mark at 32 degrees, that remain close to the surface.
Freezing fog occurs when a warm, moist airmass goes over a surface that will be below freezing.
In the case of Thursday night, southerly winds will bring in a warm airmass aloft. However, overnight lows will still be below freezing for parts of the mainland. This combination of temperatures will promote freezing fog.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Mostly sunny and mild.
Rain showers or even a period of rain from 7 a.m. to noon. Then, cloudy, foggy. Mild.
A round of morning showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy.
Likely dry as a storm system passes to the south.
Mostly sunny, chilly
Rain will be possible with a coastal storm. A little snow will not be ruled out, either.
Sunny, with a strong, north wind.
Support South Jersey journalism at The Press of Atlantic City
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.