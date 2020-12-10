A freezing fog advisory is out for South Jersey, what is that?

Give yourself time extra time driving and be careful for ice on bridges, an uncommon freezing fog advisory will be out for parts of South Jersey Thursday night into Friday.

The advisory, in effect for all of Cumberland County, as well as mainland Atlantic and Ocean counties will be in effect from 10 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday in The Press' coverage area.

Freezing fog is unusual in South Jersey. The last freezing fog advisory was on February 4, 2019. While it hasn't been issued in a while, the threat associated with freezing fog remain the same as the fog the region is used to, low visibility.

However, add that temperatures will be below 32 degrees for parts of the mainland and new problems arise.

This fog is dangerous because it can instantly freeze on exposed surfaces that are below freezing. Stairs, rails, tree branches, vehicles and roads can all have a layer of ice on them, providing risk to life and property. Black ice is especially common in these scenarios, provided additional concern to those outside. Flying can be dangerous as well without anti-icing equipment.

Freezing fog is water droplets that remain in liquid form, despite being below the freezing mark at 32 degrees, that remain close to the surface.