A freezing fog advisory is out for South Jersey, what is that?
top story

A freezing fog advisory is out for South Jersey, what is that?

Freezing Fog NOAA

Freezing fog creates an icy glaze on a tree. Freezing fog can put a layer of black ice down on sidewalks and roads, making traveling hazardous. 

 Joe Martucci

Give yourself time extra time driving and be careful for ice on bridges, an uncommon freezing fog advisory will be out for parts of South Jersey Thursday night into Friday.

The advisory, in effect for all of Cumberland County, as well as mainland Atlantic and Ocean counties will be in effect from 10 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday in The Press' coverage area.

Freezing Fog Advisory

A freezing fog advisory will be in effect for the places shaded in teal from 10 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday. 

Freezing fog is unusual in South Jersey. The last freezing fog advisory was on February 4, 2019. While it hasn't been issued in a while, the threat associated with freezing fog remain the same as the fog the region is used to, low visibility.

However, add that temperatures will be below 32 degrees for parts of the mainland and new problems arise.

Low Temps Friday Morning

Temperatures at 6 a.m. Friday, according to the High Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR) Model, right around the time of the morning lows. 

This fog is dangerous because it can instantly freeze on exposed surfaces that are below freezing. Stairs, rails, tree branches, vehicles and roads can all have a layer of ice on them, providing risk to life and property. Black ice is especially common in these scenarios, provided additional concern to those outside. Flying can be dangerous as well without anti-icing equipment.  

Freezing fog is water droplets that remain in liquid form, despite being below the freezing mark at 32 degrees, that remain close to the surface.

Freezing fog occurs when a warm, moist airmass goes over a surface that will be below freezing.

In the case of Thursday night, southerly winds will bring in a warm airmass aloft. However, overnight lows will still be below freezing for parts of the mainland. This combination of temperatures will promote freezing fog. 

