A fragile Bayshore hamlet and its resilient people inspire a Jersey author's latest book

Neither Gilligan nor Taylor can remember what the argument was about. But as is true of many Gandys Beach stories — such as the one about a house that floated away in a storm and washed up with a bottle of whiskey still standing on the kitchen table — it has aged well in the retelling. Plus it provided a title for the new book.

Taylor's previous work includes "The Illustrated Delaware River," "Artifacts: An Illustrated Treasury of Delaware Valley History" and "Before Penn: An Illustrated History of the Delaware River Colonies."

His Gandy-centric latest offers vivid vignettes and quirky images as it meanders through geography, history and local lore, unspooling tales tall and small along the way.

Seafood scavenging seems to have come naturally to the old-time residents of Gandys, perhaps recalling hard times during the Depression. Loretta, a neighbor of Uncle Bill's, had a fondness for wild mussels ... the author writes in another chapter.

Taylor goes on to detail a scheme in which the resourceful heroine convinces a utility worker on a pole to spot the quarry for her from on high; unappetizingly, Uncle Bill turns out to be less selective but even more resourceful in his shellfish scavenging adventures.