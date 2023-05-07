WILDWOOD — Anthony Simonetti rode quads and dirt bikes for most of his childhood in Collings Lakes.

But he fell in love with off-road racing when his friends and older brother, who raced all-terrain vehicles, convinced him to compete eight years ago.

Simonetti, 34, has raced through plenty of forests, mountains and dirt tracks. Now he can say he's raced on a New Jersey beach, a rare experience for utility terrain vehicle racers.

Races between Morey's Pier and the Atlantic Ocean during the Red Bull Beach Scramble don't happen often. In fact, it was the first time the energy drink company hosted a motor-racing event on the beach here.

"In the woods, going top speed won't really help you, and the terrain is packed down," said Mike Butters of Stow, Maine, who competed Saturday. "The sand is soft and is always changing."

The sand made for a course that was everchanging and shifting with the tides. This gave 46 Pro and Sportsman class amateur racers new ridges, technicalities and unforeseen obstacles most had never traversed.

"The woods are slower. You'll usually go anywhere from 20 to 50 mph in a single lane or one-and-a-half wide lane. Some of these people are hitting 70 to 80 mph on the straightaway," Butters said, who noted a UTV with turbo would have the best chances of winning since they have double or triple the horsepower than a regular side-by-side racing (SXS) vehicle.

Jumping through the sand hills and drifting through the 1.8-acre sand course on the 3301 Boardwalk beach with 15 other racers in each of his two race heats taught Butters, who's been competitively racing for five years, a lot. He competed in the last qualifier for the Sportsman class of the beach scramble.

The Red Bull Beach Scramble Series is a national championship for utility terrain vehicle racers created by the energy drink company this year.

Participants compete against each other across the United States on eight terrains that aren't the usual course for UTV racing, also known as side-by-side racing.

Navigating through snowy trails in Michigan, the frozen East Okoboji Lake in Iowa and the sandy Glamis Dunes in California are just some of the challenges the racers face.

The Wildwood beach scramble course took five days to complete. Giant inflatable Red Bull cones marked the course.

Red Bull also hosted a beach scramble here to highlight the strong New Jersey off-road racing community, a company representative said.

There were 105 racers participating in the beach scramble on Saturday — 46 in the SXS Pro Class and 59 in the Sportsman class. Racer registrations sold out within 10 days of the start of sign-ups, and more than 80 people were on the series wait list.

A couple of thousand people watched the beach scramble — free to the public — from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Some watched from the metal bleachers Red Bull set up or from beach chairs they bought with them. Others went up to the fence surrounding the track; and a few even watched at a distance from the Boardwalk.

Sam Mowrey owns a second home in Cape May and comes to Wildwood every weekend, so going to the beach scramble Saturday, despite never having ridden a four-wheeler or knowing anything about side-by-side racing, was a fun, first-time experience.

Mowrey said he was impressed by the massive course and the fast cars.

"It's a lot of fun," said Flemington resident Katelyn O'Donnell, 18, who competed in her first side-by-side race at the Scramble. "Not a lot of people can say they raced on a beach in New Jersey. And it was my first time, and I got third place in the last chance qualifier, so that was cool."

O'Donnell said being one of the only women competing in the Beach Scramble was a little intimidating but also exciting and that the community of racers was welcoming.

"I like the camaraderie," Simonetti said of the racers and fans. "Everyone has the same interest, so we can all relate to each other."

Simonetti said he knew plenty of people in the area who enjoyed off-road riding and racing, as well as spectating. The adrenaline rush from participating or watching the races was contagious.

And although all the racers agreed that it would be nice to win a series prize, the rush from racing was the real prize.

"Nothing matches the adrenaline rush you get from racing. It's unsurpassed," said Simonetti.

PHOTOS Red Bull Beach Scramble in Wildwood