A Christmas tradition returns with Charity League Mart

SOMERS POINT — The annual Charity League Christmas Mart is returning after a two-year hiatus, due of course to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members are excited by the prospect of seeing dear friends and bringing a beloved tradition back for in-person shopping Nov. 18 and 19 at Greate Bay Country Club.

Funds raised from the Christmas Mart support local nonprofits such as the Donny Fund, Covenant House, Avanzar (formerly the Women’s Center), Atlantic City Day Nursery and Family Service Association. Last year the league gave its selected charities $130,000, raised by selling pins online and holding a virtual yard sale in lieu of the Christmas Mart.

“We feel extremely fortunate that we have the support of the community who will come out to the Christmas Mart. It is our single largest fundraiser for the year, and it allows us to reach out and help women and children here in Atlantic County,” Charity League President Andrea Worrall said.

This year the league is celebrating the 75th year of its ever-popular holiday pin. Each pin is made by hand with each sequin, glass bead and Swarovski crystal sewn on individually. According to Worrall, each pin takes roughly two hours to complete. More than 5,000 pins have been created, and more than half are sold even before the pin is unveiled when the Christmas Mart opens.

“We think this year’s pin is beautiful, and we hope friends of Charity League will think so as well,” Worrall said.

A big part of each Christmas Mart is the shops that come and offer their specialty items. Mary Alice Vesper is helping with the shops this year.

“We are really excited with our vendors and shops this year,” said Vesper. “Bowfish Kids from Ocean City will be bringing their adorable kid’s clothes, educational toys and books. JLor Fashions of Margate will bring really cute women’s wear. There will be James Andrews wreaths and planters. This year he is adding bulbs as well.”

The Toy Market from Hammonton will be there along with Mary Ellen’s Apples. Look for Wayward Garden Supply to have ornaments and collectibles. Ventnor’s No. 7311 bakery will have delicious goodies including gluten-free options, along with coffee.

“A really exciting addition this year is MudGirls Studios offering some of their handmade creations that are truly special,” said Vesper. “They will be there Friday only. Saturday we will have a balloon artist creating all sorts of things, and of course, we will have Santa there.”

Of course, the Christmas Mart will feature the fixings table, where original, handmade Christmas ornaments will be offered, each made by Charity League members.

“We have put in a lot of hours to create some really cute ornaments complete with sequins and lots of imagination,” Worrall said. “Each year we come up with 13 or 14 new designs. They seem to hit a chord with the friends of Charity League and quickly sell out. I have shipped them as far away as Texas.”

Look for a polar bear, a seahorse, a schoolhouse, an icicle martini and more.

Not everything is exactly the same at the Mart, Vesper said: “One thing we learned from the pandemic is that a little distancing is a good thing. Our shops will provide a little more space so that no one is cramped.”

The gourmet breads are not available this year. There will be some other baked goods, cheeseballs and the very popular, buttery delicious spritz cookies for purchase in a holiday tin. Charity League members bake all of the cookies — roughly 12,000 of them — and they sell out quickly, according to Worrall.

The Greate Bay Café will offer specials through lunch and dinner during the Christmas Mart, as well as holiday drink specials.

Christmas Mart hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 18 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 19. Greate Bay Country Club is located at 901 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road in Somers Point. Valet parking is available. For more information, visit charityleagueac.com.