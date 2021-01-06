A changing of the guard at JW Restaurant in Absecon brings passion, enthusiasm and a whole lot of smoke

It’s always interesting to watch a restaurant evolve and expand, and that is precisely what is happening these days over at JW Restaurant in Absecon. The space opened up shop in 2019 under its original moniker “JW Deli” and at the time was owned by a pair of construction workers named Jeff Fielder and Will Hancock – which, in case you are curious, is where the name JW comes from — who were looking to expand their horizons and step into the restaurant biz.