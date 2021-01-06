A changing of the guard at JW Restaurant in Absecon brings passion, enthusiasm and a whole lot of smoke

The outdoor smoker has brought a whole new aspect to Sundays at JW Restaurant.
Smoked Brisket Smoked Pulled Pork Smoked Ribs BBQ Chicken with cornbread baked beans coleslaw dish at JW Restaurant 139 E Faunce Landing Road Absecon Thursday Dec 31, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Poked belly bartones w/ house made buddan sauce dish at JW Restaurant 139 E Faunce Landing Road Absecon Thursday Dec 31, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Sh*t Creek Burger w/ sidewinder fries dish at JW Restaurant 139 E Faunce Landing Road Absecon Thursday Dec 31, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Elfa-roni Christmas special Mac-n-cheese smoked brisket dish at JW Restaurant 139 E Faunce Landing Road Absecon Thursday Dec 31, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
House-made pepperoni bread is one of Chef Sam Barile’s most popular items.
Cherry Crumb Pie at JW Restaurant 139 E Faunce Landing Road Absecon Thursday Dec 31, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Pecan Pie at JW Restaurant 139 E Faunce Landing Road Absecon Thursday Dec 31, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
JW Restaurant 139 E Faunce Landing Road Absecon Thursday Dec 31, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Brad Jacobson, left, Sam Barile Jr., middle, and Jacobson’s fiance Bridget Bucnanan, right, work together at JW Restaurant to bring folks some of the best Southern-inspired food in all of South Jersey.
Brad Jacobson JW Restaurant 139 E Faunce Landing Road Absecon Thursday Dec 31, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
It’s always interesting to watch a restaurant evolve and expand, and that is precisely what is happening these days over at JW Restaurant in Absecon. The space opened up shop in 2019 under its original moniker “JW Deli” and at the time was owned by a pair of construction workers named Jeff Fielder and Will Hancock – which, in case you are curious, is where the name JW comes from — who were looking to expand their horizons and step into the restaurant biz.
They secured the amazingly talented Sam Barile as head chef, and before long his Southern-inspired cooking was earning JW’s quite the buzz in the area. But this past August, Fielder and Hancock officially handed over ownership of the restaurant to Barile and Brad Jacobson, a longtime friend of Barile’s.
