A car expo welcomes the public back inside the Atlantic City Convention Center

Hsiao said the types of cars he likes most changes with his age.

Before Hsiao’s current car, he owned an American-made Ford Mustang. He would like his next car to be a BMW X3 or X4 M Competition, which is a compact sport utility vehicle that can start rev up to 60 mph in 3 seconds, he said.

“This is mind-blowing, amazing,” Hsiao said as he walked around and saw the hundreds of cars on display.

The ImportExpo did not just show off the beauty of the cars. The show also allowed the car owners to demonstrate how powerful their sound systems were as hi-hop, Latin music and Latin-infused reverberated all over the showroom floor.

Brock Bridges, 19, of Vineland, owns a Ford Mustang GT 2003, but his dream car is a green 1996 Nissan Skyline GTR. As he walked around the expo with his girlfriend, Skye Miranda, 20, also of Vineland, he had not seen one as of mid-afternoon.

“I like import cars. I like the style of them. I like the look of them,” Bridges said as he mentioned import cars typically ride lower to the ground than American ones.