A.C. Truck Meet revs engines at Bader Field

Kevin Cooke, 35, of St. George, Utah, and representing Flogging Industries, stands in front of his Ford F350 at the Atlantic City Truck Meet at Bader Field on Sunday.
John Russo
A truck honoring late rapper DMX is seen at the Atlantic City Truck Meet at Bader Field on Sunday.
John Russo
Christine Reid, 24, of Moscow, Pennsylvania, poses with her 2016 Ram 2500 while sporting her trophy for winning Best Female Owner at the Atlantic City Truck Meet at Bader Field on Sunday.
John Russo
Carl Blase Jr., 32, left, Carl Blase Sr., 57 and Joe Larotonda, 32, in their vendor tent for Big Daddy Fishing Rod Racks in Egg Harbor Township at the Atlantic City Truck Meet at Bader Field on Sunday.
John Russo
TJ Sawyer, left, 38, of Florence, and Stephan Monk, 29, of Willingboro, talk with Yery Sanz, right, 24, of Miami, Florida, and owner of a red 2017 Jeep Wrangler at the Atlantic City Truck Meet at Bader Field on Sunday.
John Russo
Brandon Bower, 28, of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, washes the hood of his 1978 Ford 150 XLT at the Atlantic City Truck Meet at Bader Field on Sunday.
Trucks lined one of the main runways as people walked up to get great views of Chevrolets, Fords, Rams, Jeeps and more with a perfect view of the city skyline on a sunny morning and afternoon. Trucks were driven up and down the runway, some lined up to take pictures with a sand sculpture and others showed up their diesel engines and loud horns.
There were many vendors from areas as south as Miami, to Big Daddy Fishing Rod Racks located in Egg Harbor Township. Contests for best owners, best trucks and more plus music and food vendors were offered.
The event, sponsored by Renegade Products, was held Saturday and Sunday.
