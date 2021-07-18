A.C. Truck Meet revs engines at Bader Field

ATLANTIC CITY — Hundreds of truck enthusiasts from all over gathered at Bader Field on Sunday for the second day of the Atlantic City Truck Meet.

The meet bills itself as the East Coast's largest truck show.

Trucks lined one of the main runways as people walked up to get great views of Chevrolets, Fords, Rams, Jeeps and more with a perfect view of the city skyline on a sunny morning and afternoon. Trucks were driven up and down the runway, some lined up to take pictures with a sand sculpture and others showed up their diesel engines and loud horns.

There were many vendors from areas as south as Miami, to Big Daddy Fishing Rod Racks located in Egg Harbor Township. Contests for best owners, best trucks and more plus music and food vendors were offered.

The event, sponsored by Renegade Products, was held Saturday and Sunday.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

