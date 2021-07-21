 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A.C. Truck Meet plans to return to the city next year
1 comment
top story

A.C. Truck Meet plans to return to the city next year

{{featured_button_text}}

ATLANTIC CITY — Hundreds of truck enthusiasts from all over gathered at Bader Field on Sunday for the second day of the Atlantic City Truck Meet.

The meet billed itself as the East Coast’s largest truck show. It was the first year the event was held, and event organizers Mark Wickline, Christopher Varner and John Klebaur said Wednesday this event is planned to be held annually at Bader Field.

"We definitely over exceeded what we expected, and that is definitely a good thing," Wickline said. "There were absolutely zero problems with the event. We are excited to bring it back to Bader Field next year in July, and we're in talks with the city to go over dates for the next event."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Trucks lined one of the main runways as people walked up to get great views of Chevrolets, Fords, Rams, Jeeps and more with a perfect view of the city skyline on a sunny morning and afternoon. Trucks were driven up and down the runway, some lined up to take pictures with a sand sculpture and others showed up their diesel engines and loud horns.

There were many vendors from areas as south as Miami, to Big Daddy Fishing Rod Racks located in Egg Harbor Township. Contests for best owners, best trucks and more plus music and food vendors were offered.

The event, sponsored by TIS Wheels and Renegade Products USA, was held Saturday and Sunday.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

1 comment

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

McConnell: Infrastructure vote a stunt set to fail

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News