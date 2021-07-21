A.C. Truck Meet plans to return to the city next year

ATLANTIC CITY — Hundreds of truck enthusiasts from all over gathered at Bader Field on Sunday for the second day of the Atlantic City Truck Meet.

The meet billed itself as the East Coast’s largest truck show. It was the first year the event was held, and event organizers Mark Wickline, Christopher Varner and John Klebaur said Wednesday this event is planned to be held annually at Bader Field.

"We definitely over exceeded what we expected, and that is definitely a good thing," Wickline said. "There were absolutely zero problems with the event. We are excited to bring it back to Bader Field next year in July, and we're in talks with the city to go over dates for the next event."

Trucks lined one of the main runways as people walked up to get great views of Chevrolets, Fords, Rams, Jeeps and more with a perfect view of the city skyline on a sunny morning and afternoon. Trucks were driven up and down the runway, some lined up to take pictures with a sand sculpture and others showed up their diesel engines and loud horns.

There were many vendors from areas as south as Miami, to Big Daddy Fishing Rod Racks located in Egg Harbor Township. Contests for best owners, best trucks and more plus music and food vendors were offered.