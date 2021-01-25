A.C. police, firefighters rescue dog from hole on beach

ATLANTIC CITY—The police and fire departments safely rescued a dog that fell into a hole on the States Avenue Beach on Jan. 18, according to a video on the police department's Facebook page.
The first responders were assisted by contractors from Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company, LLC and Dock Connection LLC with heavy equipment. Watch the video here.
