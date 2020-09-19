On September 19th 2020, at Showboat in Atlantic City, safety preparations are in place for Fashion Week. Executive producers (l-r) Jeana Bowling and Lamont Bowling, a married team, discuss the day’s schedule.
On September 19th 2020, at Showboat in Atlantic City, safety preparations are in place for Fashion Week. Model A'Blessyn Haskin, 18, from Jackson NJ.
On September 19th 2020, at Showboat in Atlantic City, safety preparations are in place for Fashion Week. Distance spacing markers were on the floor outside of the venue.
On September 19th 2020, at Showboat in Atlantic City, safety preparations are in place for Fashion Week. Executive producer Lamont Bowling.
Model A’Blessyn Haskin, 18, of Jackson, takes her temperature upon entering the Carousel Room at Showboat Atlantic City on Saturday for the final day of Atlantic City Fashion Week.
On September 19th 2020, at Showboat in Atlantic City, safety preparations are in place for Fashion Week. Carousel Ball Room., with seating spaced out for the attendees.
ATLANTIC CITY — Despite much of society dealing with unprecedented circumstances, Lamont Bowling said this year’s Atlantic City Fashion Week had gone without a hitch.
The executive director of the show was hard at work throughout the weekend ensuring that all staff, models and attendees abide by COVID-19 safety guidelines. Some of the steps taken included a temperature check at the door, markers on the floor to encourage social distancing in line and spaced out seating around the runway of Showboat Atlantic City’s Carousel Room.
“It’s strange,” Bowling said of the necessary adjustments. “I guess that’s the easiest way to describe it. It’s doable from a sense (that) we’ve been in this thing for a while now, so this is normal. Adjusting your mask, pulling it up, pulling it down ... that’s sort of normal. But seeing it in a show for the first time is a little strange.”
The first show of the weekend was Thursday. Saturday marked the conclusion of the weekend with shows at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Some models wore face shields backstage to avoid ruining makeup, but others wore masks that designers included in their collection for the weekend.
A’Blessyn Haskins, one of the models, said everyone taking things seriously has led to a successful weekend.
“Atlantic City Fashion Week has been amazing,” Haskins, 18, said. “We’re all following the protocols. It’s all very safe. We’re following all the guidelines, and we’re still able to have fun and have a good time.”
Social distancing on the runway wasn’t an issue, Bowling said, because of its size and the fact that there were only two models on it at any given time. Face shields, which had names on them to avoid mix-ups, were removed right before the models took the runway and placed on a table. Once the models stepped off the runway, they put the shields back on.
In addition to the signs, temperature checks and increased spacing, Bowling said all staff were required to pass an online COVID-19 course to show they were knowledgeable enough to take the necessary precautions.
“Having a background in law enforcement, I drilled these guys,” said Bowling, who spent 20 years combined in the New Brunswick Police Department and Middlesex County court system. “There’s a COVID-19 course, (and) everybody had to get certified. I know it’s a pain in the neck. They had to do it. You get a little certificate at the end saying that you have a better understanding of COVID-19.”
Due to spacing out seats for social distancing, sales took a major hit for the weekend. What’s normally a packed show of at least 700 people could only accommodate 150, according to Bowling. Additionally, most designers and models were from within the state, whereas a typical weekend show would have representation from multiple continents. Around 50 models were backstage for the last day Saturday. That number normally would be four times higher.
Still, Bowling is confident in the future of the show and is already looking forward to February’s event, when restrictions may have been further eased.
“When the numbers (for allowed indoor social gatherings) went back up to 150, we were like, ‘OK, that’s doable. We can make a show happen,’” he said. “So if it affected any show, it would have affected this one.
“But now that we’re on the other side of this and we can plan and prepare for February, we seem to be in the clear.”
