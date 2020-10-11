A.C. Columbus Day events not happening but still on in Hammonton

ATLANTIC CITY — The Columbus Day Committee of Atlantic City will not be holding its annual Columbus Day event this year after the Christopher Columbus statue in the city was taken down in July following protests over statues of figures who were said to keep slaves.

The protests came amid a global social justice movement for racial equality in America, including a brewing divide over Columbus Day. There even has been a renewed debate over renaming the federal holiday Indigenous Peoples' Day for Native Americans who were here when the Italian explorer sailing under a Spanish flag discovered the New World.

But here in South Jersey, for more than 80 years the Columbus Day Committee of Atlantic City on the Sunday before Columbus Day has placed a wreath on the statue, which stood at the base of the Atlantic City Expressway. A ceremony, public prayer and awards for civic service were also given out.

The statue was believed to be moved to a secure location in Hammonton, but its whereabouts are still unclear.

“The city basically went and hid it due to fear of destruction,” said Christopher Simonetti, executive vice chair of the committee.

He said community engagement of the tradition is also on the decline.

