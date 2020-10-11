A.C. Columbus Day events not happening but still on in Hammonton

ATLANTIC CITY — The Columbus Day Committee of Atlantic City will not be holding its annual Columbus Day event this year after the Christopher Columbus statue in the city was taken down in July following protests over statues of figures who were said to keep slaves.
The protests came amid a global social justice movement for racial equality in America, including a brewing divide over Columbus Day. There even has been a renewed debate over renaming the federal holiday Indigenous Peoples' Day for Native Americans who were here when the Italian explorer sailing under a Spanish flag discovered the New World.
But here in South Jersey, for more than 80 years the Columbus Day Committee of Atlantic City on the Sunday before Columbus Day has placed a wreath on the statue, which stood at the base of the Atlantic City Expressway. A ceremony, public prayer and awards for civic service were also given out.
The statue was believed to be moved to a secure location in Hammonton, but its whereabouts are still unclear.
“The city basically went and hid it due to fear of destruction,” said Christopher Simonetti, executive vice chair of the committee.
He said community engagement of the tradition is also on the decline.
“This is an incredible legacy of Italian-American heritage for 80 years,” he said. “The Bishop said to keep the traditions going, but without the civic support it’s falling into a lost tradition.”
In Hammonton, all Columbus Day events are still on for Monday, but the celebration will be slightly different due to COVID-19. There will be a ceremony at 10 a.m. at 427 N. 3rd St.
“We’re proceeding with our Columbus Day celebration,” said Nicholas LaGuardia, president of the Sons of Italy of Hammonton. “It’s a nice event to promote our Italian heritage and traditions.”
The Hammonton event traditionally includes a ceremony followed by a luncheon with guest speakers from the community. This year, the luncheon will not be held due to the pandemic, but those attending the event will still gather outside under a tent to hear from the speakers, LaGuardia said.
As for the Atlantic City Columbus Day Committee, Simonetti said he would have loved to give awards to first responders this year if the event were held.
But, he says, that doesn’t mean the group won’t hold Columbus Day events in the future.
“In terms of the committee, we’ll bend but we’re not going to break,” he said. “The world is almost on pause. This is a good time to re-evaluate where we’ve been and where we’re going to go.”

