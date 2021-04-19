 Skip to main content
A.C. Bomb Squad responds after hand grenade found at North Cape May yard sale
The Atlantic City Bomb Squad responded to a home in North Cape May on Saturday after the property owners discovered a hand grenade in an old garage while preparing for a yard sale.

Lower Township Police responded immediately and shut down Shore Drive between Racetrack and Folsom drives around 9 a.m. after receiving the initial report, according to a news release.

Police evacuated the area and set up a perimeter until the bomb squad arrived and was able to remove the device.

Atlantic City Police Lt. Daniel Corcoran, commander of the department’s bomb squad, said the hand grenade was transported to a local range to be detonated. Shore Drive in Lower Township was reopened around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

As one of just a few bomb squads in South Jersey, the Atlantic City Police Bomb Squad responds to calls regarding explosives in Atlantic and Cape May counties, and in some parts of Cumberland County. The members, who are almost all Atlantic City Police Officers, are sent out for a variety of calls from suspicious packages to methamphetamine labs to decades-old military explosive devices.

“We could go a month without getting called, and then in one week get called five or six times,” Corcoran said.

The team responded last month to Cape May after two unexploded World War II-era ordnances were found in someone’s yard on March 10 and then on March 17 for a 75 mm military projectile found in a yard in Lower Township.

Corcoran said that these sort of military devices by law have to be handled by a member of the military. For Atlantic City, bomb squad member Sgt. Dave Gazzara of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office serves as the Explosive Ordnance Disposal specialist.

“The (March) instances they actually had to do an emergency disposal on those, they weren’t safe to transport any distance,” Corcoran said.

The devices were detonated on the beach in a secured location nearby.

Corcoran said explosive devices handled by the Bomb Squad can be discovered in a variety of ways. In some instances, veterans may bring back military “souvenirs,” which are later discovered by unknowing family members. Or people may come across military training devices they believe might be real.

The latest device was discovered by a couple who were cleaning out a garage that no one had looked through in more than 30 years. They had inherited the property from an uncle and were renting it out.

“Needless to say they were surprised when they opened the box,” Corcoran said.

He said the Bomb Squad is working with the couple to determine where the grenade came from.

Lower Township Police Department would like to remind residents that if they discover artillery, it should not be touched or moved. Artillery should be left in place for appropriately trained and equipped authorities to assess and remove.

