A.C. Bomb Squad responds after hand grenade found at North Cape May yard sale

Corcoran said that these sort of military devices by law have to be handled by a member of the military. For Atlantic City, bomb squad member Sgt. Dave Gazzara of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office serves as the Explosive Ordnance Disposal specialist.

“The (March) instances they actually had to do an emergency disposal on those, they weren’t safe to transport any distance,” Corcoran said.

The devices were detonated on the beach in a secured location nearby.

Corcoran said explosive devices handled by the Bomb Squad can be discovered in a variety of ways. In some instances, veterans may bring back military “souvenirs,” which are later discovered by unknowing family members. Or people may come across military training devices they believe might be real.

The latest device was discovered by a couple who were cleaning out a garage that no one had looked through in more than 30 years. They had inherited the property from an uncle and were renting it out.

“Needless to say they were surprised when they opened the box,” Corcoran said.

He said the Bomb Squad is working with the couple to determine where the grenade came from.

Lower Township Police Department would like to remind residents that if they discover artillery, it should not be touched or moved. Artillery should be left in place for appropriately trained and equipped authorities to assess and remove.

