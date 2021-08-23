A.C. Arts Foundation, DEP collaborate on art installation to raise awareness on coastal resiliency

Coastal resilience means building the ability of a community to “bounce back” after hazardous events such as hurricanes, coastal storms and flooding, according to the National Ocean Service (an office within the U.S. Department of Commerce National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration).

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Last month, Atlantic City was selected as one of four coastal communities in the state to create artwork for the New Jersey Coastal Resiliency Art Program along with Asbury Park, Port Norris and Passaic. The program is aimed at raising awareness about coastal risks and hazards in a more creative way.

“I believe that artists really have a crucial role to play in supporting and building community awareness,” Schultz said. “I work directly with scientists and they have said we have the information, but it’s hard to get it across to people ... and art breaks things down, you really can experience something by looking at a piece of art. So it’s a window into learning and thinking more about these issues.”

The program was funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Coastal Management Program.

David Rosenblatt, chief resilience officer for NJDEP, said the idea to create the artwork came after the state released its report on climate change in 2020.