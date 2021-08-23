A.C. Arts Foundation, DEP collaborate on art installation to raise awareness on coastal resiliency

ATLANTIC CITY — Visitors at the Absecon Lighthouse can now learn about coastal resiliency and climate change thanks to the newest art installation there.
“Water Table,” an interactive, in-ground mosaic designed and installed by artists Nancy Agati and Rebecca Schultz, shows the interaction between natural, locally sourced materials and rainwater or tidal surges.
“The installation engages and educates the public about the relationship between water absorption and runoff and its importance to coastal resiliency,” said Kate O’Malley, operations director for the Atlantic City Arts Foundation, during an event Friday. “As the New Jersey coast faces accelerating sea level rise and related risks due to storm surges, establishing coastal bump zones and using permeable materials to absorb runoff are increasingly necessary mitigation strategies.”
The piece is an abstract interpretation of an aerial view of the Atlantic City coast, Schultz and Agati said. Materials such as crushed shells, sea glass and sand were sourced locally by the artists and by community volunteers, who also helped craft the artwork. Local artist Valeria Marcus also helped Schultz and Agati with the overall design.
“We wanted to both demonstrate the materials, but also have a visual that could bring up images of the impacts of rising sea levels and increased flooding,” Schultz said.
Coastal resilience means building the ability of a community to “bounce back” after hazardous events such as hurricanes, coastal storms and flooding, according to the National Ocean Service (an office within the U.S. Department of Commerce National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration).
Last month, Atlantic City was selected as one of four coastal communities in the state to create artwork for the New Jersey Coastal Resiliency Art Program along with Asbury Park, Port Norris and Passaic. The program is aimed at raising awareness about coastal risks and hazards in a more creative way.
“I believe that artists really have a crucial role to play in supporting and building community awareness,” Schultz said. “I work directly with scientists and they have said we have the information, but it’s hard to get it across to people ... and art breaks things down, you really can experience something by looking at a piece of art. So it’s a window into learning and thinking more about these issues.”
The program was funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Coastal Management Program.
David Rosenblatt, chief resilience officer for NJDEP, said the idea to create the artwork came after the state released its report on climate change in 2020.
“When we prepared our scientific report on climate change last summer, we were presented with a lot of text. And I said, ‘I need pictures, I need graphs, I can’t read text,’” Rosenblatt said. “And I imagine a lot of the public can’t read text either, or won’t read it. But art with a message, especially an environmental message, is terrific.”
The piece’s installation is especially timely, after scientists from the United Nations recently called the state of global warming a “code red for humanity.”
The report from 234 scientists, which was released earlier this month, said warming is already accelerating sea level rise and worsening extreme weather. Tropical cyclones are getting stronger and wetter, while Arctic sea ice is dwindling in the summer and permafrost is thawing. All of these trends will get worse, the report said.
“Everyone, regardless of where you sit on the political spectrum, is affected by climate change,” said O’Malley, the Arts Foundation director. “And it hits pretty close to home here in Atlantic City and along the New Jersey coast. I think this piece and it’s message is something that a lot of people will be able relate to and understand.”
