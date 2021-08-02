These are the events The Press of Atlantic City will be watching this week.
MONDAY:
- Middle Township will have a second-reading vote to ban cannabis retail.
- Joyce Mollineaux will be sworn in to the Casino Control Commission.
FRIDAY:
- The Atlantic County 4-H Fair returns Friday and Saturday at the David C. Wood 4-H Center and Fairgrounds on Route 50 in Mays Landing. It will run from 2 to 10 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. More information is on their website.
- The PRAC Latin Food and Music Festival in Wildwood will run from 6 to 11:30 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
- The Brigantine Food Truck Festival will begin 11 a.m. each day and run through Sunday at the 38th Street beach.
SATURDAY:
- The 11th annual Atlantic City Triathlon will take place in the resort. It includes a .25-mile swim, 11-mile bike ride and a 5-kilometer run and also offers the Olympic distance triathlon of the 1-mile swim, 22-mile bike and 10k race.
- Cumberland County will hold a memorial service beginning at 6 p.m. to honor those who have died during the COVID-19 pandemic.
