A Burlington County woman died in a fatal car accident in Cape May County
A Burlington County woman died in a fatal car accident in Cape May County

UPPER TOWNSHIP — A Burlington County woman died during a car crash Wednesday afternoon in the area of milepost 27 on the Garden State Parkway, State Police said Thursday.

Preliminary information indicates that a Ford Explorer ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned, said Sgt. Lawrence Peele of the State Police's public information unit in a written statement.

The front seat passenger, Shardonay Daily, 34, of Delanco, sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead upon arrival at AtlanticCare Regional Medical Center, Peele said.

The driver and four remaining occupants, two 10-year-olds and two 3-year-olds, sustained serious injuries and were transported to an area hospital, Peele said.

The left lane of the Garden State Parkway southbound was closed for approximately 31/2 hours, Peele said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Peele said.

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

