9th District's state Sen. Connors won't seek reelection

Republican state Sen. Chris Connors, who followed in his late father's footsteps by serving the public at both the state and local levels, will not seek reelection, his office announced Tuesday.

Connors, R-Ocean, Burlington, Atlantic, said Tuesday that after 33 years, he felt now was the right time to prepare to step aside from politics.

Much of his decision was made knowing he would spend another four years in the Senate if he were reelected this fall.

“I can take comfort in fulfilling my final year in the Senate knowing that I served my constituents to the best of my ability, always placing their best interests and good governance before partisan politics or special interest agendas," Connors said in a statement. "Always, my first and most important responsibility is to be responsive to my constituents, especially through the constituent services provided by my legislative district office to assist those in need."

Connors serves the 9th Legislative District with two fellow Republicans, Assembly members Brian Rumpf and DiAnne Gove. He currently holds spots on the Joint Committee on Housing Affordability, as well as the Community and Urban Affairs and Military and Veterans' Affairs Committees, according to the state Legislature website.

Connors is the son of the late Leonard T. Connors, who also served in the 9th District Senate seat, advocating for New Jersey's seniors.

The elder Connors also was Surf City's mayor while serving in Trenton, holding the job for the less-than-a-square-mile town from 1966 to 2015.

Leonard Connors died in 2016. He was 87.

Christopher Connors remembered his late father in announcing his decision not to continue in public office, praising his guidance as his son continued his political career.

"He always followed his moral compass and was the greatest father and mentor a person could ever have by their side," Christopher Connors said.

Christoper Connors' first bid in politics was in 1984, being voted onto the Lacey Township Committee. He'd then go on to become the Ocean County municipality's mayor from 1986 to 1990. 

Connors was sworn in to the state Assembly on Sept. 28, 1989, and was subsequently elected to the seat that November. He'd hold the title until he was first elected to the state Senate in 2007.

Chris Connors

Connors

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

Breaking News