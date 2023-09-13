STONE HARBOR — Cape May County officials will hold a virtual meeting later this month to discuss part of a bridge replacement project expected to begin next year.

The meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 26 via Microsoft Teams to discuss navigational clearances under the 96th Street bridge between Middle Township and the borough, county officials said Wednesday in a news release.

The meeting is expected to focus on the proposed replacement bridge’s navigational clearances to confirm they are adequate for local marine traffic. The proposed movable span is being designed to match existing channel clearances, county officials said. This includes a 50-foot horizontal clearance and a vertical clearance between 8.7 feet at the fenders and 10.7 feet at the center of the span when the span is closed, and unlimited vertical clearance when the span is open.

A new bridge is expected to be open to traffic by the end of 2028, officials said.

The bridge's current span dates to around 1930.

Another general public information session on the bridge project may be held at a later date, the county said.