96th Street bridge into Stone Harbor to close Thursday night for work

STONE HARBOR — The 96th Street bridge along Stone Harbor Boulevard will undergo emergency electrical repairs overnight Thursday, Cape May County said Tuesday.

Traffic will be barred from the bridge between 8 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday. Traffic wishing to access Stone Harbor via Stone Harbor Boulevard will be detoured to Avalon Boulevard. Local traffic wishing to access businesses and homes up to the west side of the bridge will be permitted to proceed along Stone Harbor Boulevard.

Traffic heading north on the Garden State Parkway wishing to access Stone Harbor at Exit 10 will be redirected north to Exit 13 and proceed east on Avalon Boulevard to Ocean Drive. Traffic will then be directed south along Ocean Drive to Stone Harbor. Traffic traveling south on the parkway will be directed to take Exit 13 onto Avalon Boulevard as well. Traffic heading east on Court House-South Dennis Road will be advised to either take Route 9 north to Avalon Boulevard or Exit 10 north onto the parkway to Avalon Boulevard. Stone Harbor traffic wishing to head west along Stone Harbor Boulevard will be directed north along Third Avenue/Ocean Drive and west along Avalon Boulevard to the parkway.