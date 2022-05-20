96th Street Bridge in Stone Harbor unable to open, lane closure set for Monday

STONE HARBOR — The 96th Street Bridge along Stone Harbor Boulevard leading into the borough is unable to open for vessels due to worn mechanical components that require replacement, according to Cape May County officials.

A contractor hired by the county will be installing new replacement parts for the bascule span gearing mechanism Monday.

Due to work needing to be done on the bridge, traffic will be reduced to one lane over the bridge beginning 7 a.m. Monday. Traffic will be in an alternating pattern by 8 a.m. Monday and will remain until around 3:30 p.m. when work is anticipated to be finished.

The contractor will maintain east bound and west bound traffic using flaggers and and alternating traffic pattern. Motorists will still be able to cross the bridge, but they are asked to expect delays.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.