96th Street Bridge in Stone Harbor unable to open, lane closure set for Monday

STONE HARBOR — The 96th Street Bridge along Stone Harbor Boulevard leading into the borough is unable to open for vessels due to worn mechanical components that require replacement, according to Cape May County officials.
A contractor hired by the county will be installing new replacement parts for the bascule span gearing mechanism Monday.
Police are asking weekend drivers throughout the city to observe several road closures sched…
Due to work needing to be done on the bridge, traffic will be reduced to one lane over the bridge beginning 7 a.m. Monday. Traffic will be in an alternating pattern by 8 a.m. Monday and will remain until around 3:30 p.m. when work is anticipated to be finished.
The contractor will maintain east bound and west bound traffic using flaggers and and alternating traffic pattern. Motorists will still be able to cross the bridge, but they are asked to expect delays.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.