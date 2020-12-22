9 charged in Pleasantville drug raid

PLEASANTVILLE — Nine people were arrested Monday after a lengthy drug investigation around Noah’s Landing and the Black Horse Pike, police said.
Authorities conducted an early morning raid and recovered more than 5 ounces of cocaine and more than $20,000 in cash, police Chief Sean Riggin said in a news release.
Ebonique Cooper, Linda Bones, Robert Smith and Kristin Martyn were each charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, possession of CDS, money laundering, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly persons offenses. All four were sent to the Atlantic County jail.
Kevon Boone was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of CDS, money laundering, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly persons offenses. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
Jason Mazanek, Jonathan Roe, Juan Santana and Shaun Harrelson were charged with possession of syringes, disorderly persons offenses and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were released on summonses.
The FBI, Atlantic County SWAT team, Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, Galloway Township police and Absecon police assisted.
