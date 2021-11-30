9 Atlantic City friends team up to make a documentary during the pandemic

They eventually settled on a date of Aug. 26 in the Carousel Room at the Showboat.

Through social media, word of mouth and other efforts, 81 people showed up for the "Redonkulous Reminiscence" when the group was only expecting 50 attendees. Fifteen people and one dog were honored during an event for which people traveled from as far away as Maryland and Pennsylvania.

"It was more celebration," Queen said of the event that was originally conceived as a memorial service.

Each of the 15 tables was decorated to reflect the personality of the person being honored, whether it was their favorite colors, sports teams, animals or career, Fields said.

During the three-hour event, time was set aside for people in the room to talk into an open microphone and say whatever they wanted to about the people whose lives were lost.

"We were seeing generations of family members. It was like a big family reunion. This was so much bigger than us," Fields said.

That three-hour celebration of life has been boiled down to a 105-minute documentary. Eleven people who attended the memorial service were interviewed for the documentary. All nine Redonkulous team members were involved with the film in one way or another, Fields said.