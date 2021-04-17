 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
83 new COVID-19 cases in Atlantic County, 36 in Cape May County
0 comments
top story

83 new COVID-19 cases in Atlantic County, 36 in Cape May County

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

Atlantic County officials on Saturday reported 83 new COVID-19 cases for a countywide total of 26,115 with no new deaths.

Additionally, 13,511 people in the county have been cleared from isolation. The death toll remains at 630.

The cases were reported from Atlantic City (18), Egg Harbor Township (11), Pleasantville (11), Galloway Township (10), Hamilton Township (8), Brigantine (3), Buena Vista Township (3), Linwood (3), Somers Point (3), Ventnor (3), Absecon (2), Hammonton (2), Buena (2), Folsom (1), Margate (1), Mullica Township (1), Northfield (1) and Weymouth Township (1).

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Weekly COVID-19 drive-thru testing at 617 Dolphin Ave., Northfield, is available by appointment 9-11:30 a.m. each Tuesday until further notice. Appointments can be made by calling 888-285-2684 or by accessing the testing appointment link at aclink.org.

Cape May County reported 36 new cases Saturday for a total of 8,294 with 7,815 designated off quarantine. With no new deaths, the total toll remains 199.

The state Health Department reported 3,474 new cases Saturday and 40 new deaths for updated totals of 855,759 and 22,542, respectively. The state has administered 5,934,148 doses of COVID vaccine, and 2,428,796 residents are considered fully vaccinated, or about 27% of the state's population.

On Monday, New Jersey opens vaccination up to all residents over 16.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senior royals walk in the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral procession

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News