83 new COVID-19 cases in Atlantic County, 36 in Cape May County

Atlantic County officials on Saturday reported 83 new COVID-19 cases for a countywide total of 26,115 with no new deaths.

Additionally, 13,511 people in the county have been cleared from isolation. The death toll remains at 630.

The cases were reported from Atlantic City (18), Egg Harbor Township (11), Pleasantville (11), Galloway Township (10), Hamilton Township (8), Brigantine (3), Buena Vista Township (3), Linwood (3), Somers Point (3), Ventnor (3), Absecon (2), Hammonton (2), Buena (2), Folsom (1), Margate (1), Mullica Township (1), Northfield (1) and Weymouth Township (1).

Weekly COVID-19 drive-thru testing at 617 Dolphin Ave., Northfield, is available by appointment 9-11:30 a.m. each Tuesday until further notice. Appointments can be made by calling 888-285-2684 or by accessing the testing appointment link at aclink.org.

Cape May County reported 36 new cases Saturday for a total of 8,294 with 7,815 designated off quarantine. With no new deaths, the total toll remains 199.

The state Health Department reported 3,474 new cases Saturday and 40 new deaths for updated totals of 855,759 and 22,542, respectively. The state has administered 5,934,148 doses of COVID vaccine, and 2,428,796 residents are considered fully vaccinated, or about 27% of the state's population.