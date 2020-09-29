$800,000 federal grant to help screen AtlantiCare patients for suicidal thoughts

Asking patients about suicidal thoughts should be as routine as checking their blood pressure, Dr. Brian Isaacson said Tuesday morning.
“It can be the silent killer that can strike if (health care providers) are not asking questions,” said Isaacson, associate chairman of AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s Department of Psychiatry. “We’re screening everyone. We really recognize that everybody is at risk and we want to save every life we can.”
AtlantiCare’s Behavioral Health division was recently awarded an $800,000 federal grant through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to help expand programs and services aimed at preventing suicide attempts and deaths by suicide, hospital officials said.
The money will be used to get screening questions about suicidal thoughts answered by patients during visits with their primary care physicians, as well as support suicide prevention coordinators, who help link patients to services they need, check in on them consistently and create a safety plan with them.
Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S., according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. In 2018 alone, 48,344 Americans died by suicide.
To put those numbers into perspective, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has estimated that in 2018, one person died by suicide every 11 minutes.
And the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is working to create more stressors for residents not only in South Jersey, but all over.
“People are worried about getting sick, losing their jobs, financial security,” Isaacson said. “There are all these new stressors that factor into people’s mental health and can increase their levels of anxiety and depression. There is more of a need for mental health services now more than ever as the pandemic continues.”
As of Wednesday, there have been 204,563 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus across New Jersey, with 14,326 fatalities, according to the state’s dashboard.
The screening questions, focusing on whether a person wishes to be dead or is having any suicidal thoughts, will help health care providers break down stigmas about mental health and get patients the care they need, Isaacson said. It can also catch those who could be suffering from suicidal thoughts and might have otherwise fallen through gaps in the health care system.
“I think that as people get more and more familiar with answering these questions, it’ll help remove that stigma and help save lives,” he said.
The health system also is partnering with Avanzar, formerly the Women’s Center of Atlantic County, to provide suicide prevention training to their staff, as domestic violence can lead to situations of increased stress, anxiety, depression and trauma.
“Survivors of interpersonal violence such as domestic violence, sexual assault, child sexual abuse and human trafficking often have impacts of this trauma that manifest in many if not all domains of their life,” said Fran Wise, Avanzar’s director of development. “At times, due to the victimization, survivors struggle with suicidal thoughts and ideation.”
The partnership with AtlantiCare will bring the most evidence-based suicide prevention planning to vulnerable populations statewide, she added.
“I really just want people to know that suicide is preventable,” Isaacson said. “There is hope and help out there.”
Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver discuss the impact of COVID-19 on Atlantic City and Atlantic County
Stockton Atlantic City groundbreaking set for October
ATLANTIC CITY — Gov. Phil Murphy and state Senate President Steve Sweeney will attend a groundbreaking ceremony for Stockton University’s new residential hall.
The ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 14 at O’Donnell Memorial Park.
The new student residence hall — Phase 2 of the university’s city campus — will be built in the city’s University District, at the site of the Eldredge Building at Atlantic and South Providence avenues.
Murphy signed off on the state budget Tuesday after lawmakers passed the bill last week to account for dramatic fiscal changes because of the coronavirus. The new budget included previously frozen state funding for Stockton’s Phase II expansion in Atlantic City.
“We thank Gov. Phil Murphy and the Legislature for recognizing and providing the support Stockton needs to operate and expand our Atlantic City campus,” Stockton President Harvey Kesselman said. “It is more important than ever to create a more diversified economy in Atlantic City. The new residence hall will give even more students the chance to live, learn and earn in Atlantic City.”
Stockton Atlantic City, Phase II, is back on.
The 135,000-square-foot building will feature apartment-style living with a total of 416 beds, according to a news release from the university. There also will be a lounge, meeting room and laundry facilities. Residents will have access to parking in the existing parking garage.
The anticipated completion date is fall 2023.
The construction will again be a public/private partnership with the Atlantic City Development Corp., which developed the first phase of the Gateway Initiative that includes the Stockton Atlantic City campus, South Jersey Gas headquarters and AtlantiCare Urgent Care center.
Stockton Atlantic City opened in fall 2018 with an academic building, 533-bed residential complex and parking garage.
The Phase 2 groundbreaking was initially scheduled for March but was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Oct. 14 event will comply with state COVID-19 guidelines.
Cape May County tourism lost 42% due to COVID-19 pandemic
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — COVID-19 took its toll on Cape May County tourism as predicted, with July numbers bringing calculated tourism losses to 42%, the county’s Tourism Department said Tuesday.
The numbers are based on occupancy tax revenue, including the latest report by the New Jersey Treasury. Occupancy tax represents 5% of room rates at county hotels, motels and bed-and-breakfasts. Rentals and campsites are excluded from charging the occupancy tax. The data is used as a benchmark to measure overnight stays and reflects visitor spending across all industry sectors.
July’s numbers came in at $2.6 million collected, which marked a $1.6 million increase in collection fees over June and more than the total collected from January through June, said Diane Wieland, director of the Tourism Department, in a news release.
This significantly bridged the gap in year-to-date losses from 60% to 42%, Wieland said. While this number is under the July 2019 collection rate by $760,849, the county fared well statewide due to high demand for beach and outdoor activities.
After a spring in which short-term rentals were banned or severely limited to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, full capacity at hotels, motels and bed-and-breakfasts was allowed in the last week of June.
According to the county data, the average overnight visitor spends $374 per day. Any increase or decrease in occupancy tax similarly impacts food and beverage, retail, recreation and transportation, Wieland said.
“After coming off a record 2019, with direct tourism spending at $6.9 billion and indications that the county was well on its way to another record year, the bottom fell out, and there was nothing we could do but assist small businesses in applying for state and federal loans and programs,” county Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton said in a statement.
The pandemic also closed the U.S./Canada border and prevented Canadian travel to the United States, which cut off a key source of Cape tourism, Wieland said. On average, Canadian visitors from the province of Quebec represent 7% of the county’s summer visitor base.
Mizpah Fire Company closed due to criminal investigation, officials say
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — In the wake of a criminal investigation by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office into the Mizpah Volunteer Fire Company, the Township Committee decided Tuesday to launch its own investigation into the financial operations and physical inventory of the company.
The Township Committee has been advised by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office of a criminal investigation into certain financial activities and dealings involving members of the Mizpah Fire Department, but township police said in a news release that the investigation is ongoing.
"This is an active and ongoing investigation," Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Donna Weaver said when asked for details of the investigation.
Township of Hamilton provides funding for the five independent volunteer fire departments, who provide fire and emergency services to the community, including the Mizpah Volunteer Fire Department.
On the same day that the news of the Prosecutor's Office's criminal investigation came to light, the Township Committee held an emergency meeting Tuesday evening. Most of the meeting was held in private in executive session to discuss a police / private safety matter.
About an hour later, the five Township Committeemen reconvened in public session an unanimously passed five-part resolution.
The Township Committee decided to:
— Temporarily seize and secure Township-owned vehicles, equipment and supplies.
— Cease immediately all funding of the Mizpah Fire Department, and freeze immediately all financial assets.
— Have the Hamilton Township Police Chief Greg Ciambrone coordinate with other local fire departments and mutual-aid departments to continue to provide fire services to the Mizpah area of Hamilton Township.
“The Township of Hamilton Committee ensures that the fire service delivered to the residents located in Mizpah’s coverage area will not be interrupted,” police said.
— Directed Township Administrator Arch Liston to coordinate an investigation of the financial operations and physical inventory of the Mizpah Fire Department in coordination and cooperation with the Prosecutor's Office, the police department and any and all other professional assistance needed.
— Directed Liston to determine the legitimacy and accuracy of the allegation or allegations brought forth in coordination with the Prosecutor's Office, the police department and any and all other professional assistance needed and bring all findings to the Township Committee to make informed decisions on future spending of all fire operations within the Township.
The meeting, excluding the executive session, was be livestreamed at townshipofhamilton.com.
During the public comment portion, one of the residents expressed concern that the Mizpah Volunteer Fire Department building could be shutdown for more than a year.
In response, Mayor Art Schenker said he hoped to hear from the Prosecutor's Office " in the next day or two."
Schenker made it clear that the Prosecutor's Office is conducting the criminal investigation, but it was the Township's decision to shut down the firehouse.
Hamilton Township School District votes for hybrid return
Hamilton Township School District voted Monday night to begin hybrid instruction Oct. 13. Under the plan, students will go to school two days a week with three virtual days.
The district had previously been on all-virtual instruction.
Monday fire in North Cape May ruled accidental
LOWER TOWNSHIP — The cause of a blaze early Monday at a home in the North Cape May section of the township has been ruled accidental, officials said.
At 4:28 a.m., police and the Town Bank Volunteer Fire Company responded to the first block of Fire Lane for a report of a structure fire, police said in a news release.
Smoke was coming from inside the house, police said. Officers confirmed all residents were outside and were not injured.
The Erma and Villas volunteer fire companies, township Bureau of Fire Safety and township Rescue Squad also responded, helping to extinguish the fire quickly, police said.
Fire personnel at the home deemed it accidental, police said.
— Molly Bilinski
Millville police investigate Friday shooting that left man injured
MILLVILLE — Police are investigating after a 29-year-old city man was shot in the leg Friday evening.
About 4:50 p.m., officers responded to Third and Mulberry streets for a report of a shooting victim, police Capt. Ross Hoffman said. There, they found a man who had been hit once in the leg by a gunshot.
Police did not release the name of the man but said he was flown to Cooper University Hospital and was in stable condition.
No suspects had been identified as of Tuesday, Hoffman said.
Anyone with information can call police at 856-825-7010.
— Molly Bilinski
10th food distribution set for this week at Bader Field
A 10th food distribution is scheduled for Thursday at Bader Field.
The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, Community FoodBank of New Jersey, the City of Atlantic City, AFL-CIO and Unite Here Local 54 will host the event, which starts at 10 a.m.
Beach replenishment project to begin for Absecon Island
A beach replenishment project on Absecon Island will start soon in Ventnor, officials said Tuesday.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and its awarded contractor, Great Lakes Dredging, will begin a beach replenishment project stretching from Atlantic City through Longport, according to a news release from Ventnor officials.
The city will be the first area started at end of September, early October, then the work will progress to Margate, Longport and finally Atlantic City, according to the release.
Ventnor is scheduled to receive about 426,000 cubic yards of sand, officials said. The proposed beach nourishment area in Ventnor will extend from Harvard Avenue to Fredericksburg Avenue and will include dune repair with grass plantings, crossover repair and street end scupper excavation for street drainage onto the back beach area.
The contract also includes the reconstruction of the Suffolk Avenue beach access ramp in Ventnor, officials said.
The contractor will use a hopper dredge for the Ventnor, Margate and Longport portion of the project that will remove sand from an offshore borrow zone and transport the material to a submerged pipe closer to the shore where it will pump sand to the beach, officials said. The landing area for the submerged pipe will be near Philadelphia Avenue.
Vineland to hold trick-or-treating on Halloween amid COVID-19 pandemic
Vineland officials on Monday said that they will hold “traditional” trick-or-treating on Halloween.
The evens, which will be in compliance with “current recognized COVID-19 mitigation protocols,” will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.
“This includes wearing a face covering, staying six feet apart if traveling in groups, and carrying hand sanitizer,” according to the post. “Homeowners may also want to try creative ways of distributing the treats such as placing a decorated table on the porch with individual bags of candy, setting up yard displays with individual treat bags, or neighbors joining together to set up trunk-or-treat displays in their driveways for passing out candy.”
Also in the post, officials urges residents to make parties virtual this year, or consider gathering remotely to carve pumpkins.
Several South Jersey communities have already announced changes to their celebrations this year due to the ongoing pandemic.
Earlier this month, Ocean City officials and the Ocean City Exchange Club announced its annual Halloween Parade was canceled. Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio said around the same time that his city’s Halloween Parade and Dance Party, scheduled for Oct. 16, has also been canceled because of COVID-19.
Most recently, Pleasantville officials said they will not host community-wide trick-or-treating events for Halloween this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City of Vineland will hold traditional Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours on Saturday, October 31, from 4:00 pm to 7:00...Posted by Vineland City on Monday, September 28, 2020
No COVID-19 briefing with state officials Tuesday
There is no briefing with state officials Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
However, Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to participate at 11 a.m. in the groundbreaking for a new Carteret Junior High School. Then, at 1 p.m., he is scheduled to sign the revised state budget.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 4,441 cases with 250 deaths and 2,892 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,342 with 92 deaths and 1,153 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,329 cases with 151 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Your Tuesday Morning Headlines: North Wildwood wants to save its beaches, A.C. mayoral debate coming up and more
North Wildwood officials hope to see a federal project restore sand along the north end of the barrier island by the stone seawall. In the meantime, the city has resorted to placing steel bulkheads on the beach to stop storms from damaging properties and infrastructure.
State oversight of Atlantic City is set to expire next year, but the second highest-ranking official in New Jersey believes there is still more to accomplish before the seaside resort returns to self-governance. The state can still help Atlantic City in securing financial resources and broadening local government's reach in developing relationships toward achieving that goal, New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver said.
The Press of Atlantic City is partnering with Stockton University and Triax57 to televise a debate between Atlantic City mayoral candidates Marty Small Sr. and Thomas Forkin. The live debate takes place at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 in the Fannie Lou Hamer event room at Stockton's Atlantic City campus.
The Ocean City High School girls tennis team made a solid start to the season Monday with a nearly new varsity lineup. The Red Raiders scored a 5-0 victory over visiting Wildwood Catholic Academy, another team with many new varsity players.
Impending layoffs at the Cumberland County Jail have been paused as a Superior Court Judge issued an order to show cause Thursday. The layoffs were set to take place in November after county officials scrapped a plan for a new $65 million jail and announced the impending closure of the current facility. The order stops county officials from laying off any members of the local for the time being and scheduled a 9 a.m. Oct. 19 hearing.
Cape May County reports 4 new COVID-19 cases
Cape May County officials on Tuesday reported four new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.
The cases originated in Ocean City (2), Lower Township (1) and an unnamed long-term care facility, the county said in a news release.
So far, the county has had 1,346 cases with 92 deaths, and 1,153 people have been designated off quarantine.
