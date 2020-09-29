$800,000 federal grant to help screen AtlantiCare patients for suicidal thoughts

And the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is working to create more stressors for residents not only in South Jersey, but all over.

“People are worried about getting sick, losing their jobs, financial security,” Isaacson said. “There are all these new stressors that factor into people’s mental health and can increase their levels of anxiety and depression. There is more of a need for mental health services now more than ever as the pandemic continues.”

As of Wednesday, there have been 204,563 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus across New Jersey, with 14,326 fatalities, according to the state’s dashboard.

The screening questions, focusing on whether a person wishes to be dead or is having any suicidal thoughts, will help health care providers break down stigmas about mental health and get patients the care they need, Isaacson said. It can also catch those who could be suffering from suicidal thoughts and might have otherwise fallen through gaps in the health care system.

“I think that as people get more and more familiar with answering these questions, it’ll help remove that stigma and help save lives,” he said.