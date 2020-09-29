$800,000 federal grant to help screen AtlantiCare patients for suicidal thoughts, expand prevention efforts

Asking patients about suicidal thoughts should be as routine as checking their blood pressure, Dr. Brian Isaacson said Tuesday morning.
“It can be the silent killer that can strike if (health care providers) are not asking questions,” said Isaacson, associate chairman of AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s Department of Psychiatry. “We’re screening everyone. We really recognize that everybody is at risk and we want to save every life we can.”
AtlantiCare’s Behavioral Health division was recently awarded an $800,000 federal grant through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to help expand programs and services aimed at preventing suicide attempts and deaths by suicide, hospital officials said.
The money will be used to get screening questions about suicidal thoughts answered by patients during visits with their primary care physicians, as well as support suicide prevention coordinators, who help link patients to services they need, check in on them consistently and create a safety plan with them.
Suicide is currently the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S., according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
In 2018 alone, 48,344 Americans died by suicide.
To put those numbers into perspective, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have estimated that in 2018, one person died by suicide every 11 minutes.
And, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is working to create more stressors for residents not only in South Jersey, but all over.
“People are worried about getting sick, losing their jobs, financial security,” Isaacson said. “There are all these new stressors that factor into people’s mental health and can increase their levels of anxiety and depression. There is more of a need for mental health services now more than ever as the pandemic continues.”
As of Tuesday morning, there have been 204,107 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus across New Jersey, with 14,316 fatalities, according to the state’s dashboard.
The screening questions, focusing on if a person wishes to be dead or having any suicidal thoughts, will help health care providers break down stigmas about mental health and get patients the care they need, Isaacson said. It can also catch those who could be suffering from suicidal thoughts and might have otherwise fallen through gaps in the healthcare system.
“I think that as people get more and more familiar with answering these questions, it’ll help remove that stigma and help save lives,” he said, adding that the hospital is one of the first to implement the screening questions at appointments with primary care physicians.
The hospital is also partnering with Avanzar, formerly the Women's Center of Atlantic County, to provide suicide prevention training to their staff, as domestic violence can lead to situations of increased stress, anxiety, depression and trauma.
"Survivors of interpersonal violence such as domestic violence, sexual assault, child sexual abuse and human trafficking often have impact of this trauma that manifest in many if not all domains of their life," said Fran Wise, Avanzar's Director of Development. "At times, due to the victimization, survivors struggle with suicidal thoughts and ideation. "
The partnership with AtlantiCare will bring the most evidence-based suicide prevention planning to the vulnerable populations we serve statewide, she added.
“I really just want people to know that suicide is preventable,” Isaacson said. “There is hope and help out there.”
Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver discuss the impact of COVID-19 on Atlantic City and Atlantic County
Mizpah Fire Company closed due to criminal investigation, officials say
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Officials announced the closing of the Mizpah Volunteer Fire Company on Tuesday morning due to a criminal investigation by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Officials did not release the nature of the investigation, but township police said in a news release that the investigation is ongoing.
The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to the Prosecutor’s Office for details.
During the administrative closure, other local fire companies will cover the area, police said.
“The Township of Hamilton Committee ensures that the fire service delivered to the residents located in Mizpah’s coverage area will not be interrupted,” police said.
Township officials will hold an emergency meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss a police/public safety matter, according to a notice from officials.
The details of the matter were not disclosed.
The meeting will be livestreamed at townshipofhamilton.com.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Hamilton Township School District votes for hybrid return
Hamilton Township School District voted Monday night to begin hybrid instruction Oct. 13. Under the plan, students will go to school two days a week with three virtual days.
The district had previously been on all-virtual instruction.
Monday fire in North Cape May ruled accidental
LOWER TOWNSHIP — The cause of a blaze early Monday at a home in the North Cape May section of the township has been ruled accidental, officials said.
About 4:28 a.m., township police and the Town Bank Fire Department responded to the first block of Fire Lane for a report of a structure fire, according to a news release from police.
There, smoke was coming from inside the house, police said. Officers confirmed that all of the residents were outside and were not injured.
The Erma and Villas fire departments, township Bureau of Fire Safety and township rescue squad also responded, extinguishing to fire quickly, police said.
Fire personnel at the home deemed it accidental, police said.
Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office's Special Needs Registry aims to spread awareness, reduce stigma
Millville police investigate Friday shooting that left man injured
MILLVILLE — Police are investigating after a 29-year-old city man was shot in the leg Friday evening.
About 4:50 p.m., officers responded to Third and Mulberry streets for a report of a shooting victim, according to police Capt. Ross Hoffman. There, they found a man who had been hit once in the leg by a gunshot.
Police did not release the name of the man, but said that he was flown to Cooper University Hospital and is currently in stable condition.
No suspects have been identified at this time, Hoffman said.
The investigation is ongoing, and officials asked anyone with information to contact police at 856-825-7010.
10th food distribution set for this week at Bader Field
A 10th food distribution is scheduled for Thursday at Bader Field.
The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, Community FoodBank of New Jersey, the City of Atlantic City, AFL-CIO and Unite Here Local 54 will host the event, which starts at 10 a.m.
Beach replenishment project to begin for Absecon Island
A beach replenishment project on Absecon Island will start soon in Ventnor, officials said Tuesday.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and its awarded contractor, Great Lakes Dredging, will begin a beach replenishment project stretching from Atlantic City through Longport, according to a news release from Ventnor officials.
The city will be the first area started at end of September, early October, then the work will progress to Margate, Longport and finally Atlantic City, according to the release.
Ventnor is scheduled to receive about 426,000 cubic yards of sand, officials said. The proposed beach nourishment area in Ventnor will extend from Harvard Avenue to Fredericksburg Avenue and will include dune repair with grass plantings, crossover repair and street end scupper excavation for street drainage onto the back beach area.
The contract also includes the reconstruction of the Suffolk Avenue beach access ramp in Ventnor, officials said.
The contractor will use a hopper dredge for the Ventnor, Margate and Longport portion of the project that will remove sand from an offshore borrow zone and transport the material to a submerged pipe closer to the shore where it will pump sand to the beach, officials said. The landing area for the submerged pipe will be near Philadelphia Avenue.
Vineland to hold trick-or-treating on Halloween amid COVID-19 pandemic
Vineland officials on Monday said that they will hold “traditional” trick-or-treating on Halloween.
The evens, which will be in compliance with “current recognized COVID-19 mitigation protocols,” will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.
“This includes wearing a face covering, staying six feet apart if traveling in groups, and carrying hand sanitizer,” according to the post. “Homeowners may also want to try creative ways of distributing the treats such as placing a decorated table on the porch with individual bags of candy, setting up yard displays with individual treat bags, or neighbors joining together to set up trunk-or-treat displays in their driveways for passing out candy.”
Also in the post, officials urges residents to make parties virtual this year, or consider gathering remotely to carve pumpkins.
Several South Jersey communities have already announced changes to their celebrations this year due to the ongoing pandemic.
Earlier this month, Ocean City officials and the Ocean City Exchange Club announced its annual Halloween Parade was canceled. Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio said around the same time that his city’s Halloween Parade and Dance Party, scheduled for Oct. 16, has also been canceled because of COVID-19.
Most recently, Pleasantville officials said they will not host community-wide trick-or-treating events for Halloween this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City of Vineland will hold traditional Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours on Saturday, October 31, from 4:00 pm to 7:00...Posted by Vineland City on Monday, September 28, 2020
No COVID-19 briefing with state officials Tuesday
There is no briefing with state officials Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
However, Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to participate at 11 a.m. in the groundbreaking for a new Carteret Junior High School. Then, at 1 p.m., he is scheduled to sign the revised state budget.
That will be livestreamed here.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 4,441 cases with 250 deaths and 2,892 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,342 with 92 deaths and 1,153 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,329 cases with 151 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Your Tuesday Morning Headlines: North Wildwood wants to save its beaches, A.C. mayoral debate coming up and more
North Wildwood officials hope to see a federal project restore sand along the north end of the barrier island by the stone seawall. In the meantime, the city has resorted to placing steel bulkheads on the beach to stop storms from damaging properties and infrastructure.
State oversight of Atlantic City is set to expire next year, but the second highest-ranking official in New Jersey believes there is still more to accomplish before the seaside resort returns to self-governance. The state can still help Atlantic City in securing financial resources and broadening local government's reach in developing relationships toward achieving that goal, New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver said.
The Press of Atlantic City is partnering with Stockton University and Triax57 to televise a debate between Atlantic City mayoral candidates Marty Small Sr. and Thomas Forkin. The live debate takes place at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 in the Fannie Lou Hamer event room at Stockton's Atlantic City campus.
The Ocean City High School girls tennis team made a solid start to the season Monday with a nearly new varsity lineup. The Red Raiders scored a 5-0 victory over visiting Wildwood Catholic Academy, another team with many new varsity players.
Impending layoffs at the Cumberland County Jail have been paused as a Superior Court Judge issued an order to show cause Thursday. The layoffs were set to take place in November after county officials scrapped a plan for a new $65 million jail and announced the impending closure of the current facility. The order stops county officials from laying off any members of the local for the time being and scheduled a 9 a.m. Oct. 19 hearing.
