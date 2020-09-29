$800,000 federal grant to help screen AtlantiCare patients for suicidal thoughts, expand prevention efforts

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Officials announced the closing of the Mizpah Volunteer Fire Company on Tuesday morning due to a criminal investigation by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officials did not release the nature of the investigation, but township police said in a news release that the investigation is ongoing.

The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to the Prosecutor’s Office for details.

During the administrative closure, other local fire companies will cover the area, police said.

“The Township of Hamilton Committee ensures that the fire service delivered to the residents located in Mizpah’s coverage area will not be interrupted,” police said.

Township officials will hold an emergency meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss a police/public safety matter, according to a notice from officials.

The details of the matter were not disclosed.

The meeting will be livestreamed at townshipofhamilton.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.