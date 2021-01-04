 Skip to main content
8 ShopRites in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Ocean counties to offer COVID-19 vaccine
8 ShopRites in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Ocean counties to offer COVID-19 vaccine

040720_nws_cumboclosed 14.jpg

ShopRite in Millville is among those able to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to health care workers.

 Charles J. Olson / for The Press

ShopRite has partnered with the state, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide COVID-19 vaccinations.

The CDC is taking a phased approach to the vaccine’s distribution, focusing on those individuals at highest risk of exposure. In this first phase, only health care workers may receive the vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit shoprite.reportsonline.com/shopritesched/program/Immunizations/Patient/Advisory.

The following ShopRite pharmacies have received the initial shipment:

ATLANTIC COUNTY

  • ShopRite of Absecon: 616 White Horse Pike
  • ShopRite of Somers Point: 23 Bethel Road

CAPE MAY COUNTY

  • ShopRite of Marmora: 4 W. Roosevelt Boulevard
  • ShopRite of Rio Grande: 1700 Route 47 South

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

  • ShopRite of Millville: 2130 N. 2nd Street
  • ShopRite of Upper Deerfield: 1000 N. Pearl St.

OCEAN COUNTY

  • ShopRite of Fischer Bay: 860 Fischer Blvd., Toms River
  • ShopRite of Manahawkin: 297 Route 72

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

