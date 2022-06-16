8 new police officers join Stockton force's ranks

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Eight new officers will wear the Stockton University police badge, having been sworn in June 9 during a ceremony in the Michael Jacobson Board of Trustees Room in the Campus Center.

“This is a joyous occasion,” Director of Public Safety Adrian Wiggins said in a statement Thursday. “We’ve not had, in recent years, eight officers brought up in the same time period. Certainly not seven that have recently graduated from the (Atlantic County Police Training Center). I am affectionately calling them the 'Great Eight.'”

All but Joseph Pizzuto, of Toms River, graduated from the Atlantic County police academy. The 2017 Stockton grad was one of three new officers who studied at the university.

Alexander Hale, Pizzuto's hiring mate, comes to Stockton after a tenure as an Atlantic County corrections officer. He, too, was a Stockton student, now hoping to restart his journey toward a criminal justice degree at the school while being a university employee, Stockton said.

“It will be different," said Hale, 27, of Pleasantville. "I sat in those seats where the students sit, and I still plan on sitting there. I want to be a role model for the students. I want to be able to guide them on the right path.”

Being a positive role model, Wiggins said, is a must while wearing a Stockton police uniform, something he says he emphasizes to his current and incoming officers.

“I want you to always remember that it’s always for the people,” Wiggins said while addressing the new officers. “The people are the men and women who serve students or who are students themselves. If we are serving correctly and with a sincere heart, then we will truly make an impact on the people."

Campus officers being positive role models is something Jonathan Laboy, 24, of Egg Harbor Township, saw while roaming the university before he graduated from it in 2020.

“I think it’s funny how everything comes full circle,” said Laboy, who holds a criminal justice degree. “I saw an opportunity to serve a community that helped me through the most trying or difficult years. It's a dream come true."

Stockton Police Officers Sworn In June 9 Pablo Flore, of Galloway Township

Jonathan Laboy, of Egg Harbor Township

Bryan Merrit, of Mullica Township

Alexander Hale, of Pleasantville

Casey Foncellino, of Bloomingdale

Colton Reed, of Egg Harbor Township

Kyle Twamley, of Robbinsville

Joseph Pizzuto, of Toms River

