SEA ISLE CITY — Eight dolphins beached Tuesday near 52nd Street.

Two died on the beach, with six more euthanized after they were removed from the beach, after a recommendation from a veterinarian from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine.

“The decision was made to humanely euthanize the dolphins to prevent further suffering, as returning them to the ocean would have only prolonged their inevitable death,” the stranding center posted Tuesday afternoon. “All eight dolphins have been transported to the NJ State Lab for immediate necropsies. “We share in the public's sorrow for these beautiful animals, and hope that the necropsies will help us understand the reason for their stranding.”

Center staff had responded to Sea Isle after the eight dolphins beached Tuesday morning. City police, fire, EMS and public works crews responded in hopes of rescuing at least some of the animals, which the center identified as common dolphins.

Two of the animals appeared to have died soon after they stranded. The others remained alive on the beach for hours.

“Police and DPW (the Department of Public Works) have been keeping six dolphins that are alive with water and hydration," said Mayor Leonard Desiderio. That included wrapping the marine mammals in wet towels and taking buckets of seawater to keep the dolphins’ skin from drying out.

Diane Marshall, a resident of the city, said she noticed the dolphins on the beach about 10 a.m.

She said she hoped the stranding center team would be able to return them to the water or provide medical treatment to the animals if necessary.

Marshall said multiple people turned out to try to help the animals.

No information on the potential cause of the stranding was immediately available.

The beaches of New Jersey have seen an exceptional number of marine mammal strandings recently, with multiple whales washing ashore since December. Many were humpback whales. There have also been reports of dolphin strandings.

Many responding to the latest strandings immediately blamed work underway in preparation for offshore wind turbines. A series of wind projects is planned off the New Jersey coast and elsewhere in the Northeast.

Federal and state experts maintain there is no evidence linking that work to deaths of marine mammals, but multiple people renewed calls to end all preparation work for offshore wind, with many speculating that sound used to map the ocean floor has impacted the animals.

Since its foundation in 1978, the Marine Mammal Stranding Center has responded to more than 5,900 strandings, including 745 bottlenose dolphins and 187 common dolphins, as well as 306 harbor porpoises and 32 Risso’s dolphins.

Over the past five years, the center has averaged 180 animals annually, according to data posted to its website. So far this year, the center has responded to 22 animal strandings. In 2019, 11 large whales were stranded.