7th annual Chalk About AC event brings colorful sidewalk art to Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Chalk About AC brought residents across the city together Saturday to create artwork using chalk in the community.
Hosted by the Atlantic City Arts Foundation, the event, held for the seventh time, took place at Brown's Park, but residents were encouraged to make chalk art all over the city.
"It brings out the good of the community" said Joyce Hagen, executive director of the Atlantic City Arts Foundation. "Giving people who visit and live in Atlantic City something to look at, such as art, is what one of our goals as an organization are. Making this be the pinpoint of the community rather than the negative things you often hear about," she said.
Volunteers handed out free chalk and T-shirts to those in attendance.
Artists Amanda Auble, Amanda Klinger, and De'von Downes provided live chalk-art demonstrations. Members of the Atlantic City Fire Department also participated, handing out fire hats, teaching about fire safety and creating their own art.
"I wanted my art to be interactive with the community" Auble said.
The name of her artwork was "Atlantic City crowns you." If someone were to pose for a photo in front of it from above, Auble's artwork would crown them.
The park was filled with residents of all ages, showcasing their best chalk work. Kids expressed their best work in the parking lot of the Sovereign Avenue School.
"This allows me to feel like a kid again" said Oyshi Hayatt, 17, of Atlantic City.
Kate O'Malley, operations manager at the Atlantic City Arts Foundation, said, "Fostering community pride started with Chalk About AC. We wanted to create art for the residents and visitors of the city, with all the bad press about Atlantic City, being dirty and dangerous, our goal as an organization was to rid that reputation through artwork."
O'Malley said she sees the potential in this community and is doing her best to bring light to it.
"One thing I have learned since moving to Atlantic City is that I am allowed to be me," said Dawn White, a participant. "I'm lucky enough that things I am passionate about like art, they are able to be expressed in this community."
For more information about the Atlantic City Arts Foundation and updates on their events, visit atlanticcityartsfoundation.org.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.