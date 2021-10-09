7th annual Chalk About AC event brings colorful sidewalk art to Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Chalk About AC brought residents across the city together Saturday to create artwork using chalk in the community.

Hosted by the Atlantic City Arts Foundation, the event, held for the seventh time, took place at Brown's Park, but residents were encouraged to make chalk art all over the city.

"It brings out the good of the community" said Joyce Hagen, executive director of the Atlantic City Arts Foundation. "Giving people who visit and live in Atlantic City something to look at, such as art, is what one of our goals as an organization are. Making this be the pinpoint of the community rather than the negative things you often hear about," she said.

Volunteers handed out free chalk and T-shirts to those in attendance.

Artists Amanda Auble, Amanda Klinger, and De'von Downes provided live chalk-art demonstrations. Members of the Atlantic City Fire Department also participated, handing out fire hats, teaching about fire safety and creating their own art.

"I wanted my art to be interactive with the community" Auble said.

The name of her artwork was "Atlantic City crowns you." If someone were to pose for a photo in front of it from above, Auble's artwork would crown them.