$7M sale to bring new Wawa to main Egg Harbor City intersection

EGG HARBOR CITY — A new Wawa convenience store and gas station is coming to the main artery of the city.
The Kislak Company on Friday announced the recent sale of a new Wawa under construction at 600 White Horse Pike — at the intersection with Philadelphia Avenue — for $6,967,033.
Chief Operating Officer Jason Pucci and Senior Vice President Justin Lupo represented the purchaser and longtime client, The Kamson Corp. based in Englewood Cliffs, Bergen County, in the sale.
The seller was not disclosed, but that address was the site of a Gulf gas station, according to Google Maps. Tax records attribute the property to Egg Harbor City Station LLC of Hamilton Square, Mercer County.
The new Wawa will be located at a busy intersection in the city that includes Dunkin', AutoZone Auto Parts and Firehouse Bar & Grill. Philadelphia Avenue, aka Route 50, offers direct access to the Atlantic City Expressway, and the White Horse Pike leads into Atlantic City.
People are also reading…
Another Wawa, without a gas station, is located at 907 White Horse Pike in the city, just a few blocks from where the new Wawa is expected to be built. Typically, when Wawa opens a new location with gas station, the nearby, gas station-less location will close.
City officials have been expecting the new Wawa since at least last year, with Mayor Lisa Jiampetti mentioning it in a January 2021 speech.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.