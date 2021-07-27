 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
792 new COVID cases in NJ, 7 new deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey
0 comments
top story

792 new COVID cases in NJ, 7 new deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

There is considerable concern that those not eligible for the vaccine, kids younger than 12, are at major risk of contraction. Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.

New positive cases: 792

New deaths: 7

Total number of positive cases: 903,611

Total number of deaths: 23,867

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Total vaccine doses administered: 10,384,905

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 25,385 cases, 658 deaths, 285,179 vaccine doses administered

Cape May: 4,710 cases, 176 deaths, 106,613 vaccine doses administered

Cumberland: 15,044 cases, 406 deaths, 129,709 vaccine doses administered

Ocean: 67,096 cases, 2,016 deaths, 541,320 vaccine doses administered

Figures are as of 1 p.m. July 27

Source: N.J. Department of Health

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cap. Hill officers demand action in riot hearing

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News