ATLANTIC CITY — A 79-year-old Ventnor woman was swimming in the bay near the Albany Avenue bridge when she was fatally struck by a boat, the State Police Marine Services Bureau told 6abc.
A preliminary investigation revealed that Norma Michaels was swimming in the bay near a floating dock located at a residence on Boulevard Avenue when she was struck shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday by a 20-foot Robalo boat operated by city resident Jeffrey Jastrzembski, 52, according to 6abc. He remained at the scene following the accident and didn't report any injuries.
Authorities are still investigating the crash and haven't specified if Jastrzembski would face charges, 6abc reported.
