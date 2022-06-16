70 trucks pour concrete for main pump room at Blatstein's Island Waterpark in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Truck after truck delivered concrete to the construction site of the ISLAND Waterpark next to the Showboat Atlantic City, starting in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for Showboat owner Bart Blatstein said 70 trucks poured 700 yards of concrete for the main pump room, starting about 4:30 a.m. and ending late in the morning.

The room will house the pumps for the slides in the 103,000-square-foot, year-round indoor waterpark, which is scheduled to open in summer 2023.

The park will include water slides, pools and a lazy river, along with food and beverage and retail outlets, lounge areas and party rooms, according to Blatstein.

The entire project will be covered by a retractable glass-pane roof, to make it a year-round destination, Blatstein has said.

Blatstein says it will be the largest beachfront indoor waterpark in the world.

Last month, Blatstein secured private financing to build the waterpark, ending the need to sell $97 million in bonds through the Atlantic County Improvement Authority.

Procida Funding & Advisors, of Englewood Cliffs, Bergen County, is helping finance the project and more, CEO William Procida said in a phone interview then.

“We made a loan for a lot of money to do a lot of things,” Procida said during the interview. “I can be more specific in a few more months. Construction is underway.”

The bonds had not sold for more than a year, causing concern among some in the city that the project might not move forward.

Procida, 59, said the waterpark, when added to Blatstein’s 120,000-square-foot Lucky Snake Arcade — which opened in 2021 and Blatstein calls the biggest in New Jersey — and the newly opened Showboat Raceway, an indoor go-cart track, convinced him the city is ripe for a transformation.

“It is going to be a game changer because Atlantic City will become a family destination now,” Procida said last month.

Blatstein has said currently only 8% of the 25 million visitors a year to Atlantic City are families.

Groundbreaking for the ISLAND Waterpark happened January 12, 2022.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.