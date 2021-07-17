70 mph winds, flooding rain possible with severe thunderstorm watch Saturday

Cut down loosely hanging tree branches, keep your devices charged and be alert for flooded roads Saturday night.
Support Local Journalism
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for all of South Jersey until 11 p.m. Saturday.
The watch covers the potential for damaging winds from a line or lines of storms that will pass Saturday evening. In addition to that, flooded roads will be possible into the night, even past 11 p.m.
Storms will come from a cold front that will put an end to the four day heat wave at Atlantic City International Airport. The high temperature Saturday reached 92 degrees, with most of inland South Jersey experiencing a heat index in the low to mid-100s.
Follow Meteorologist Joe Martucci for more updates into Saturday night.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.