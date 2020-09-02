After a rain-free, hot and humid Thursday, Thursday night will bring the risk for damaging winds and severe weather.
A cold front will sweep through with the storms, though, wiping out the humidity, and eventually the heat for Labor Day weekend.
Temperatures Thursday morning will be quite balmy, in the mid-70s most places. For reference, the average low temperatures are in the low 60s on the mainland and upper 60s at the shore. This is more like a Daytona Beach morning.
Southwest winds will continue to pump in the heat and humidity. Despite the quickly weakening September sun, high temperatures will climb to around 90 on the mainland, where it will feel around 100 at times, to the mid-80s at the shore.
Carry water and stay in the air conditioning when you can for the inland spots.
Like Wednesday, we’ll have a dry day. However, overnight, storms could begin between 8 and 10 p.m. The threat ends around 5 a.m.
Within this time, expect periods of heavy rain, mainly for those south of the Atlantic City Expressway and before midnight.
Within this, damaging winds will be likely in isolated areas. Heavy downpours will make it tough to drive, but I don’t expect widespread flooding issues.
Afterward, a sweeping cold front will push through. Winds will flip to the northwest and whisk away the moisture in the air.
Dew points will drop from the sticky 70s at the start of the night to the not-bad 60s during the day Friday.
Friday morning lows will be in the low 60s inland with near 70 readings at the shore.
Then, there’s really not much to say about Labor Day weekend except beautiful.
We’re clear to partly clear between Friday and Monday.
This is thanks to a sprawling high pressure system that will dive in from the Northern Plains, settle in the mid-South and then slowly track toward the coast.
The pool, beach, boardwalk and cookouts all will be wonderful, as long as you can do so safely.
This is in stark contrast to Memorial Day weekend, which was either cool, cloudy or wet, save a few hours Saturday.
Friday will be the warmest day of the period, with highs in the mid- to upper 80s. Again, though, dew points will be in the 60s, so it won’t be very humid.
Saturday through Monday will then all hover with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s for both the shore and the mainland.
It’ll be a great stretch to leave the windows open at night, too.
Lastly, thanks to everyone who wished me a nice trip on social media late last week.
It was a fun four days up in Saratoga Springs, New York. If you haven’t been, it’s a cool, little city.
Plus, Lake George, which is one of the most scenic places I’ve ever visited, is a short drive away.
