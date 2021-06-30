7 South Jersey nonprofits receive $5,000 each from New Jersey Historical Commission

Seven local nonprofits received COVID-19 grant assistance approved by the New Jersey Historical Commission on Wednesday.
In all, $230,000 in grant money was divided evenly among 46 organizations throughout the state, each receiving $5,000. The money is to go toward maintaining staff and services such as collections care and security costs, purchasing personal protective equipment for staff and visitors, and expanding history programs to students, parents, teachers and the public.
Among those receiving grants were Absecon Lighthouse in Atlantic City, the Harriet Tubman Museum in Cape May, the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum in Rio Grande, the Tuckerton Seaport & Baymen's Museum in Tuckerton, the Long Beach Island Historical Association in Beach Haven, Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center in Millville and the Bayshore Center at Bivalve in Port Norris.
“This funding will further support New Jersey’s efforts to alleviate the pandemic’s considerable financial impact on the state’s nonprofit history community,” New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way said in a news release. “Supporting essential jobs and safety protocols, while securing key technology advancements that will expand programmatic reach and diversify audiences, is exactly what is needed to provide the foundation for a successful future.”
The New Jersey Historical Commission’s grant awards are determined through independent peer review. All funding is made possible by a portion of the revenue produced by the state’s hotel/motel occupancy tax, the release said. For more information on the commission’s grant programs, visit history.nj.gov.
PHOTOS from the grand opening of the Harriet Tubman Museum in Cape May
